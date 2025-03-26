The full cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ includes a whole bunch of X-Men

Over the course of several hours, Marvel slowly unveiled the full cast for Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit theaters in May of 2026. We already knew that Robert Downey Jr. was set to return as Doctor Doom for the film, but the video, which revealed a new name every 10 minutes, gave us a full rundown of the heroes who would be returning for the film.

The cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/the new Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Shuri/the new Black Panther), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor the Submariner), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), who were announced during the first two hours of the video.

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Kelsey Grammer (Beast/Hank McCoy), Lewis Pullman (“Bob” from Thunderbolts*), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/the new Falcon), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), (David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr/Ghost), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) were confirmed later on.

The biggest announcements, though, were a slew of cast members from the original X-Men film. Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier/Professor X), Ian McKellen (Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto), Alan Cumming (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and James Marsden (Scott Summers/Cyclops). Channing Tatum is also set to return as Gambit, a role he briefly played in Deadpool and Wolverine

The return of these original X-Men characters is fascinating, in part because it’s long been believed that Marvel would introduce its own version of many of those characters. That’s still very much possible, but it seems that many of them will get to return for one more swan song. The movie is now in production, and fans will be eagerly anticipating the first trailer, in part because much of the plot is still a mystery.