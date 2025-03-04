‘Succession’ creator’s HBO movie now has an exciting cast and a premiere window

Following news that Succession creator Jesse Armstrong was writing a movie about an international crisis, many were naturally intrigued. Given Armstrong’s success at satirizing the wealthy, this seemed like pretty fertile terrain.

Now, Variety has some more details about the nature of that movie, including the cast. Steve Carrell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Cory Michael Smith, and will follow a group of billionaires who get together in the middle of that crisis. The movie is set to film in Park City, Utah in March, and will debut this Spring (which is an insanely fast turnaround).

Recommended Videos

Armstrong is writing and directing the project, which seems like it might be relatively self-contained, at least if that turnaround schedule is correct.

“I’m intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on Succession has in any way rubbed off on me. Let’s hope so,” Armstrong said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and the whole HBO team for backing this film so wholeheartedly and helping me pull together a dream team of cast and crew.”

“We’re ecstatic to be back in business with the singular talent Jesse Armstrong coming off our fruitful collaboration on ’Succession.’ Jesse once again raises the bar with a bold examination of modern greed, power and male ambition,” Orsi added. “That this feature serves as his directorial debut will only elevate what is already thrilling on the page, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this timely film with the world soon.”

That cast is certainly something to get excited about, and the quick turnaround time is fascinating. Will we see this movie before the end of May? Only time will tell.