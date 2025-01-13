 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The creator of ‘Succession’ is making a movie about a financial crisis

The movie reportedly focuses on four friends who convene during an international financial crisis.

By
Jeremy Strong in Succession
Claudette Barius / HBO

Thanks to a stacked cast, an incredible theme song, and some of the best writing in the history of television, Succession has already cemented its legacy as one of the best shows in HBO history. Now, Variety is reporting that Jesse Armstrong, the show’s creator, is teaming up with HBO again for a film focused on financial crisis.

According to the reporting, the film focuses on four friends who convene during a “dramatic international financial crisis.” Armstrong is teaming up with Succession executive producer Frank Rich for the project, and HBO is taking it on because both are under contract with the company.

Recommended Videos

Armstrong is currently working on the script, and the goal is to start production on the project later this year. The studio is reportedly already checking actor availabilities.

Related

The world of high finance is not unfamiliar ground for Armstrong, whose show Succession focused on the wealthy children of a media tycoon as they vied to succeed him at the head of a multinational company. The show’s brilliance was in its ability to intermingle comedy and drama, luring you into a world you would usually detest. It is widely considered one of the best shows ever made.

It was hugely successful over the course of its four-season run, earning a boatload of Emmys for its writing and for its ensemble cast. Armstrong also co-created the British sitcom Peep Show and had stints writing for Veep and Black Mirror. He has previously written scripts for Downhill and a co-writing credit on the Oscar-nominated political satire In the Loop.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Discover the best Disney+ movies to watch this January
If you're a Disney+ member, stream these movies this month
Princess Bride

Disney is arguably the most iconic entertainment brand in the world. The company's properties, both original and acquired, combine to produce content that transcends age demographics. Disney has built a brand that's beloved by children, and those children eventually age into adults who introduce their kids to the films they loved when they were young. Disney's animation alone has made it iconic, but in recent years, the company has also acquired some of the biggest pieces of intellectual property there are. And with Disney Plus available on any device, you can watch all these movies whenever you want.

Between its acquisitions of both Marvel and Star Wars, there's a good chance that Disney is shepherding whatever you love to screens, both large and small. When it launched Disney+, the company was sure to fill it with both those nostalgic animated classics and plenty of new stuff as well. If, like me, you've ever felt a twinge of nostalgia for the Disney movies you loved as a kid, they're all there. Just as importantly, though, you can find movies that will resonate with you today in ways they didn't as a kid. Whatever you're looking for, you can probably find it on Disney+.

Read more
The best Netflix movies: Top picks for January
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
Netflix is, for many people, including myself, the first place you go when you're looking for great stuff to watch. And if I'm being honest, there's tons of crap to wade through. Thankfully, this list will help you find the best stuff right away.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Blackhat (2015)

Read more
The 11 best Morgan Freeman movies, ranked
Freeman has made his career in a variety of starring and supporting roles
Morgan Freeman posing for the camera

Who doesn't love Morgan Freeman? Even casual movie fans will instantly recognize the legendary actor's low voice and calm demeanor from a crowd of peers. Freeman has made his career in a variety of supporting roles that make him one of the premier second bananas in Hollywood history.

My first introduction to Freeman was likely his performance as God himself in Bruce Almighty. Needless to say, playing God can be a lot to live up to, but Freeman was perfectly cast in the role. That movie might not be my fondest recollection, but I soon discovered that Freeman had starred in plenty of great movies over the course of his career, including a number that received Oscar love. Freeman is always and incontrovertibly himself, and recognizing him is, at least for me, part of the joy of watching him.

Read more