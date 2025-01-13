The creator of ‘Succession’ is making a movie about a financial crisis

Thanks to a stacked cast, an incredible theme song, and some of the best writing in the history of television, Succession has already cemented its legacy as one of the best shows in HBO history. Now, Variety is reporting that Jesse Armstrong, the show’s creator, is teaming up with HBO again for a film focused on financial crisis.

According to the reporting, the film focuses on four friends who convene during a “dramatic international financial crisis.” Armstrong is teaming up with Succession executive producer Frank Rich for the project, and HBO is taking it on because both are under contract with the company.

Armstrong is currently working on the script, and the goal is to start production on the project later this year. The studio is reportedly already checking actor availabilities.

The world of high finance is not unfamiliar ground for Armstrong, whose show Succession focused on the wealthy children of a media tycoon as they vied to succeed him at the head of a multinational company. The show’s brilliance was in its ability to intermingle comedy and drama, luring you into a world you would usually detest. It is widely considered one of the best shows ever made.

It was hugely successful over the course of its four-season run, earning a boatload of Emmys for its writing and for its ensemble cast. Armstrong also co-created the British sitcom Peep Show and had stints writing for Veep and Black Mirror. He has previously written scripts for Downhill and a co-writing credit on the Oscar-nominated political satire In the Loop.