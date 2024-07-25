The cast have weighed in on whether they would return for a sequel.

Following a remarkably impressive opening weekend and strong word of mouth, people around America clearly endorsed the idea of Twisters — even if there was no kiss. The movie, which is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister and follows a group of storm-chasers braving the tornadoes of Oklahoma, earned more than $80 million during its opening weekend and proved to be a remarkably good idea for a legacy sequel.

Now, following the success of this sequel, some are wondering whether we might be in for more Twisters sometime soon. Just because it took more than two decades to get one sequel to Twister doesn’t necessarily mean we have to wait that long for the next installment. Here’s what we know about whether we’ll be getting a Twisters 2.

Will there be a Twisters 2?

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who stars as Kate in the sequel, said that she was “not sure” about doing a sequel. “They’d have to keep adding s’s to the end of the word Twister,” she joked to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Her co-star Glen Powell was a little more definitive but said the decision is really out of his hands. “That’s really up to the audience with a movie like this,” he said. “If the audience proves there’s a hunger there, then we have an amazing team of people that will always figure out how to make another story.”

Given the movie’s amazing opening weekend, it certainly seems like there may be a hunger for more. Powell, in particular, has proven himself to be a pretty bankable star, so it’s possible that Warner Bros. would be interested in being in the Powell business. In fact, Powell would likely have to be involved for a sequel to be a go, and given how in-demand he is at the moment, that’s far from guaranteed.