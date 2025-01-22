 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Benedict Cumberbatch just let his role in the next two ‘Avengers’ movies slip

Cumberbatch realized his explanation might be a spoiler, but decided that he really doesn't care.

By
Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
Marvel

It’s been a few years since we last saw Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strangein Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Thankfully, Cumberbatch has made it clear that he’ll be back in the Marvel world soon enough, explaining to Variety that Doctor Strange will be absent from Avengers: Doomsday but will have a substantial role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

“Is that a spoiler?” he said, before adding “F— it!”

Recommended Videos

“He’s quite central to where things might go,” Cumberbatch added, although he didn’t provide any additional detail as to how his character will fit in.

Related

Avengers: Doomsday was first announced at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, and will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Secret Wars, meanwhile, is based on a 2015 comic by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Esad Ribic, and is set after the multiverse is nearly destroyed by beings called the Beyonders in an event that wipes out almost all of the superheroes we’ve come to know. The few survivors join together on a planet called Battle World led by Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom. Those two characters spend plenty of time together in the comic.

Cumberbatch also said that there are plans in place for a third Doctor Strange solo movie at some point, although the details are far from nailed down. He did say, though, that Marvel is very open to discussing new directions for the character with him.

“They are very open to discussing where we go next,” he explained. “Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving? He’s a very rich character to play. He’s a complex, contradictory, troubled human who’s got these extraordinary abilities, so there’s potent stuff to mess about with.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Your guide to the best movies on Max this January
New to Max? Here are the top movies to start with
Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part 2

Now that HBO Max has rebranded as Max, it's the right time to get acquainted with all of the great movies to watch on the streaming service. In addition to large portions of the Warner Bros. catalog, it also has tons of seminal, classic films, as well as plenty of foreign releases. Because the catalog is so big and rich, there are about 250 titles that could go on this list. There's a wealth of options to choose from whether you're into action movies or comedies, and you shouldn't feel limited by the selection below.
Max is, in my estimation, the best service to turn to for a complete history of cinema. The streamer doesn't have every great movie, but it has more than any other streaming service, and it's been crucial in filling in some blindspots for me.
Instead, you should treat it as a jumping-off point of HBO Max movies, which will hopefully allow you to explore many of the titles that didn't quite make the cut. Max has great movies in every genre and from every period of film history. This is just a sampling of the best movies on Max. And if you're looking for more Max content, we've rounded up the best shows on Max to watch right now.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Read more
Bruce Springsteen says that Jeremy Allen White sings ‘very well’ in his biopic
The biopic will follow Springsteen as he works on his 1982 album Nebraska.
A scene from The Bear.

While there were some jokes about Walk Hard killing the musical biopic back in the late 2000s, it seems the genre is back in full force. Following Timothee Chalamet's starring role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, we're getting Jeremy Allen White's interpretation of Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere.

In an interview with Sirius XM's E Street Radio, Springsteen weighed in on the casting choice, and on White's ability to match The Boss's vocal register. Springsteen recently visited the set of the movie, which will Springsteen as he makes his 1982 album Nebraska. He said that seeing someone play him was a "little" weird at first but “you get over that pretty quickly.”

Read more
Top picks for January: The best movies on Hulu
Hulu is the place to watch movies across a wide array of genres
Movie on a person's phone

There's a lot of competition out there in the streaming world, and it can be hard to shuffle through the services to find the best movies to stream right now. Though there are plenty of great movies on Netflix and Amazon still has the platform beat in terms of overall quality, many of the movies on Hulu can't be streamed anywhere else.
Hulu may, especially from today's vantage point, seem like a vestigial arm of Disney that doesn't have its own identity anymore. That's why I was surprised to discover just how many great movies the service has, including the kind of adult fare that Disney doesn't allow anywhere else. If you want something grisly or scary, like I often do, then Hulu is a great place to find it.
The best movies on Hulu can be gritty, family-friendly, and even sci-fi-oriented films. So, if you're looking to expand your binge-watching horizons, we've found the best movies to watch on Hulu right now.

White Men Can't Jump (2023)

Read more