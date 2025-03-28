One of the biggest video game franchises of all time is finally headed to theaters

Video game adaptations are all the rage in Hollywood these days, and The Legend of Zelda is apparently the next franchise up. Variety is reporting that Sony Pictures will debut a live-action Legend of Zelda movie on March 26, 2027. The movie will be co-produced by Nintendo, and Wes Ball, who directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the Maze Runner movies, remains attached to direct.

The film was first announced in November of 2023 by series creator Shigeru Miyamoto.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films,” Miyamoto wrote at the time. “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

We don’t know exactly what this movie will be about, although it’s a good bet that part of the quest will involve Link’s quest to save Zelda from some sort of peril.

The movie has not cast its leads yet either, although given that release date, it seems like a casting announcement should be coming sometime soon. Filming would need to occur in the next 12 months, assuming that the movie will rely fairly heavily on visual effects.

This Zelda movie comes amid a boom for video game adaptations at the box office that has included a Super Mario movie that made over $1 billion, as well as an entire Sonic franchise and coming soon, a Minecraft movie.