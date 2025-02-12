 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Wes Ball thinks his next ‘Planet of the Apes’ will be better than the last one

There's no definitive release date for a potential sequel just yet.

By
An orangutan in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
20th Century Studios

There’s more Planet of the Apes movies coming. Following last year’s soft reboot with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, director Wes Ball said that the next installment in his trilogy was taking shape.

In speaking with Collider, Ball said that the movie wasn’t officially in pre-production yet, but he’s already thinking about how the next movie might top the one he’s already made.

Recommended Videos

“Yeah, we’re talking about it. That’s all I can say, really. But I’m greedy. I’ve got multiple things that I’m playing with right now,” he explained.  “I’d love to do all of them, but there are so many cool places that we could go with the next one. We have these ideas of where we want it to go. Things are set up in this movie that you don’t even realize are setups. But movie two is almost always the best one of the trilogy. That’s the way it works. That’s where all the drama is, where all the conflict is, and that’s where this really dark stuff happens, or really consequential stuff.”

Related

Ball added that he thinks Noa, the protagonist introduced in the first installment, has been changed pretty profoundly by the events of the film. “And this character of Noa and how much he has changed by the events of this movie, the fact that we set up all these characters and we’ve kind of set this runway for where ultimately we could go, we have in our minds, and it’s super exciting.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was surprisingly successful at the box office in 2024, helped no doubt in part by a strong critical reception and word of mouth. While no sequel is official yet, it seems like one is definitely in the works.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Bruce Springsteen says that Jeremy Allen White sings ‘very well’ in his biopic
The biopic will follow Springsteen as he works on his 1982 album Nebraska.
A scene from The Bear.

While there were some jokes about Walk Hard killing the musical biopic back in the late 2000s, it seems the genre is back in full force. Following Timothee Chalamet's starring role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, we're getting Jeremy Allen White's interpretation of Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere.

In an interview with Sirius XM's E Street Radio, Springsteen weighed in on the casting choice, and on White's ability to match The Boss's vocal register. Springsteen recently visited the set of the movie, which will Springsteen as he makes his 1982 album Nebraska. He said that seeing someone play him was a "little" weird at first but “you get over that pretty quickly.”

Read more
Denis Villeneuve has banned cell phones from his set completely
The director proved he himself was addicted to them, and checked his during an interview.
Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part 2

Denis Villeneuve may have made his fair share of sci-fi movies, but that doesn't mean he's comfortable with the state of modern technology. In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Villeneuve explained that he doesn't allow cell phones on his sets at all.

“Cinema is an act of presence,” Villeneuve said. “When a painter paints, he has to be absolutely focused on the color he’s putting on the canvas. It’s the same with the dancer when he does a gesture. With a filmmaker, you have to do that with a crew, and everybody has to focus and be entirely in the present, listening to each other, being in relationship with each other. So cellphones are banned on my set too, since Day 1. It’s forbidden. When you say cut, you don’t want someone going to his phone to look at his Facebook account.”

Read more
Christopher Nolan’s next movie will adapt Homer’s ‘Odyssey’
The movie stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, among others.
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas.

Every Christopher Nolan movie is eagerly anticipated and with good reason. There are few directors who manage to live up to the hype surrounding their projects with as much consistency as he does.
Following the news that his next movie would hit theaters in July of 2026, and revelations about who will be in the cast, we now know more details about what the movie will be about. The movie will be an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, and according to an X post from Universal Studios, it “is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology…”
We already know a great deal about the cast for this new project, which includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron are all set to star in the film, which is expected to enter production in the first half of 2025.
The movie will be Nolan’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer and definitely feels like a swing back toward blockbuster mode. While every Nolan project is slated for potential awards consideration, some of his movies have resonated more with awards voters than others. An adaptation of The Odyssey could feel high-brow, but it could also feel like a rollicking adventure film.
Of course, even though we know that Nolan is adapting The Odyssey, that doesn’t necessarily mean we totally understand what shape the movie will take. The Odyssey is one of the most foundational works of fiction in the world, but it makes sense that one of this era’s totemic filmmakers would find something intriguing there.
The story has been adapted before in 1911 and 1954, and tangentially in the 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Read more