Money doesn't always equal quality in Hollywood

Making movies is a business at heart even if fans at home can agree the industry would be better if there were no financial motivations behind cinema. Box office receipts show movie studios and executives what they should concentrate their efforts on. Singular stories are milked into franchises, and films that don’t make enough money are thrown aside never to be returned to by another mainstream director.

The truth is that the amount of money a film makes doesn’t equal always its quality. Sure, when word-of-mouth spreads that a picture is worthy of viewing, people flock to the theater in droves. Legendary films such as those in the The Lord of the Rings series or Star Wars were both financially strong and award-winning epics. But sometimes ticket sales elude incredible movies. These are the nine box office bombs that are actually good movies!

Citizen Kane (1941) 119m Genre Mystery, Drama Stars Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore Directed by Orson Welles Watch on Amazon Citizen Kane is the epitamy of film history’s significance in American culture, but at the time of its release, it was a thoroughly underwhelming effort at the box office. It took years for viewers and critics to fully appreciate the movie that is now taught in so many college classrooms worldwide. Orson Welles’ iconic story about the life of Charles Foster Kane was a pioneering effort that introduced audiences to advanced techniques and literary devices in film such as symbolism.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 142m Genre Drama, Crime Stars Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton Directed by Frank Darabont Watch on Tubi The Shawshank Redemption conjures instant memories of 1990s movie glory. Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins form a fantastic duo as they traverse the mental toll of living in a prison in Maine. The story teaches audiences to always have hope for the future no matter how bleak the darkness appears and it maintains both a casual and diehard fandom today. The Shawshank Redemption was overshadowed at the box office by other hits like Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction, and it also got passed up for the Best Picture Academy Award that same year. Director Frank Darabont’s film is arguably the movie that has held up the best in the last three decades, though.

Mulholland Drive (2001) 147m Genre Thriller, Drama, Mystery Stars Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux Directed by David Lynch Watch on Amazon Mulholland Drive made only $20.1 million at the box office, but many David Lynch fans subscribe to the line of thought that it’s the best of the surrealist director’s catalog. The plot is a loose, often confusing amalgamation of incoherence. Naomi Watts and Laura Harring play two women discovering the purpose of Los Angeles in their lives. The setting and tone of the film create one of Lynch’s classic contemplative environments. The contrast between the surface of the film and so much of what is underneath it wasn’t very viewer-friendly and probably was the main reason for its bombing.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 144m Genre Drama, Action, Adventure, History, War Stars Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, Jeremy Irons Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Hulu One would think that Kingdom of Heaven would have been a successful summer historical epic. With Ridley Scott directing and Orlando Bloom starring (he was riding high off of Lord of the Rings’ fame at the time), the film was an entertaining action and war flick about the Third Crusade in the 12th century. Something didn’t click with audiences, but Scott released a director’s cut later on that helped fill in some of the gaps in the story. Maybe this version would have done better at the box office, but it was incredibly long, at three hours and 14 minutes.

Cloud Atlas (2012) 172m Genre Drama, Science Fiction Stars Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent Directed by Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, Tom Tykwer Watch on Amazon Cloud Atlas possesses an enormity of star power both behind the camera and in front of it. Tom Hanks and Halle Berry team up as the co-leads in a massive set of stories that span different settings and characters. One minute the viewers are entranced in 1973 San Francisco, the next we see new people played by the same actors in 2144 Seoul. Because of the interconnected plots and vignettes, fans may have been confused about what exactly was happening. The Wachowskis are trusted directors in the science fiction genre, but Cloud Atlas only made about $130 million worldwide and struggled to break even on a budget that is estimated to be between $100 million and $146 million.

The Big Lebowski (1998) 117m Genre Comedy, Crime Stars Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore Directed by Joel Coen Watch on Amazon One of the Coen brothers’ most famous crime comedies, The Big Lebowski didn’t exactly bring in a major financial haul. Bringing in less than $50 million, the film has increased tenfold in popularity in the 25-plus years since its release. Jeff Bridges plays the famous “Dude” who must find a special sort of spiritual awakening to get himself and others out of imminent danger after a kidnapping. Offbeat comedy and a cult following have brought this film to wider audiences that continue to rediscover its uniqueness.