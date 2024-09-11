 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Andy Serkis is directing a ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie about his famous character

Andy Serkis will direct the next chapter in the Lord of the Rings franchise

By
Andy Serkis as Gollum in The Two Towers
Warner Bros.

Although he’s had a career filled with great roles, Andy Serkis may always be defined by his performance as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. As it turns out, though, Serkis may be okay with that. The actor and director is set to return to the world of Lord of the Rings with a new prequel film called Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The movie is set to hit theaters in 2026, and thus far, we don’t know a ton about the project.

Ian McKellen’s Gandalf is one of the franchise’s original stars who is set to return for the project, and in a recent interview with This Morning in the U.K., he offered some details about the upcoming project.

Recommended Videos

“I’m told it’s two films. I probably shouldn’t be saying that, but I haven’t read the script, and I don’t know when it is, and I don’t even know where it’ll be filmed,” he said. McKellen added that he would be willing to return to New Zealand for filming if that’s what the plan turned out to be.

“Well, all I know is that they called me up and said these films were going to happen, that [they’re] mainly going to be about Gollum, Andy Serkis who played Gollum is going to direct, and there will be a script arriving sometime in the new year,” he said. “And then I’ll judge whether I want to go back.”

For now, then, the prospective return of some of the core cast is still up in the air. All we know for sure is that Serkis’s Gollum will be back, and he may look even better than he did during his brief appearance in The Hobbit.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best TV series of all time: 50 shows to stream before you die
You're missing out if you don't see these TV series
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad.

While everyone has their own personal taste in television, there are certain shows that transcend genre preferences of storytelling opinions. A select view programs change how we watch TV, in turn transforming the medium and paving a path for the shows that emulate to follow. Science-fiction series based on movies, comedies about old women in Miami, and crime drama sagas that chart the moral downfall of teachers are all among the iconic series you need to stream.

We have consolidated decades of television lore to present the 50 best TV shows of all time. If you're a TV fan, it is vital to tune into Netflix, Hulu, or whatever streamer you subscribe to and give these shows a chance. If you die before finding out about these classics, how could you ever live with yourself? (Yes, I understand the nonsensical irony in this statement.) Let's begin!

Read more
You season 5: Everything we know so far
Are you excited for season 5 of You?
you season 5 4

When it comes to shows that you can shut your brain off and just enjoy a thrill ride of exciting twists and passionate romance, Netflix's crime drama You fits the bill. Starting out on Lifetime and based on a novel by Caroline Kepnes, You stars Penn Badgley as a serial killer who just wants to find love . . . but those aspirations are often overtaken by his bloodier, more morbid desires. The show resembles a more lightweight, sexy version of Dexter or Hannibal and has attracted several different audiences since its inception in 2018.

You may be a roller coaster ride, but it also gets into a repetitive cycle of storytelling each season. Each season Badgley's Joe Goldberg meets a new love interest, explores a different city, and then runs away for a fresh start before repeating the plot over again. This makes the news of the fifth season being the last all the more enticing. This allows the crew behind the scenes to go out with a bang and escape the familiarity of the plot lines from the past couple of seasons. This is everything we know so far about You season 5 on Netflix!
What will You season 5 be about?
You season 5 will pick up in New York after season 4 took place in London. Joe and Kate are still together after the death of Kate's father. They will try to manage Joe's attempts to accept his psychotic urges while also blending back into American life and society. It looks like Joe will go back to working in a library or bookstore again as he gets to know more of Kate's family members. The final season needs to address whether Joe will ever be able to live normally as a serial killer, or whether he is doomed to be consumed by his murderous background.
Who will star in You season 5?

Read more
Can you bring cigars on a plane, and what’s the best way to travel?
Inside of a plane with screens on from can you bring cigars on a plane.

Over the last couple of years, I have traveled quite a bit. I've been on family cruises; I've traveled by plane for a funeral, to visit friends and family, and for other reasons. Everywhere I go, I usually pack and bring some smokes with me. Because of the strict TSA and carry-on rules, you might think that it's not okay to bring cigars or that you'll almost certainly lose them. That's not the case at all, and I've pretty much perfected the art of bringing my favorite hobby along. Pull up a seat, grab a cold beverage, light your favorite cigar, and let's talk.
Can you bring cigars on a plane?

According to the TSA, yes, it's acceptable to bring cigars in carry-on bags and checked bags. So, yes, you can bring cigars on a plane. However, the TSA resource does mention that "the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint." To translate that, it means that they could potentially confiscate your cigars based on their own discretion. You can politely debate allowed items, hoping the TSA agent might see reason, but again, they always have the final decision.

Read more