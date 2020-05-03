  1. Culture

Star Wars Drinking Game Rules You Can Use for All the Movies

May the Fourth falls on a Monday this year, which means Star Wars fans have all weekend to celebrate this unnecessary holiday to the fullest. And since everyone is stuck inside watching TV to pass the time, there has never been a better time to sit down on your couch and stream every single movie from the franchise.

As fun as lounging and binge-watching is in and of itself, it wouldn’t be a true celebration without alcohol involved in some way or another. This is why movie drinking games are a great way to take any film you’ve already seen and add a whole new level of entertainment on top of it. With 11 different movies to choose from, we thought it best to create one list of Star Wars drinking game rules to rule them all. So whether you’re starting with the original trilogy or jumping ahead to The Force Awakens, here are some drinking guidelines to try to stick to throughout.

Note: While cheap beer is what we’d usually recommend you play with, we’ve also put together a wonderful list of Star Wars cocktails you can make at home.

Star Wars Drinking Game Rules

star wars cocktails death star
Disney

The rules of the game are pretty straightforward, but feel free to play at your own pace. If you’re planning on watching more than one movie during this game, just remember: It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Not everyone can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

Take a drink when:

  • Luke or Anakin whines about something
  • Someone is hit by a laser
  • A ship explodes
  • A ship jumps into hyperspace
  • R2D2 makes a great point
  • Princess Leia shoots a gun
  • A lightsaber is turned on or off
  • Someone says, “I have a bad feeling about this”
  • An explosion launches someone
  • Anyone mentions the force
  • Someone gets force choked
  • Any time C-3PO complains
  • Chewbacca does his Wookie yell
  • A wipe transition happens
  • Yoda says something wise

Take two drinks when:

  • Someone loses a limb (droids don’t count)
  • All of the Stormtroopers miss their mark at once
  • A lightsaber battle begins
  • The force is used

Finish your drink when:

  • The Death Star explodes
  • The nostalgia overwhelms you

Looking for more games like this to play? We’ve also put together a list of Zoom drinking game rules and the best drinking board games. And if you’ve got a hankering for more films to stream, we’ve sniffed out the best movies on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

