How to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Game (and more)

February is one of the best months for sports fans. The Super Bowl towers over other events on the calendar, but the NBA All-Star Weekend is a great, carefree, and fun way to celebrate professional basketball’s intermission before the playoff chase takes off. There are three days of competition that take place annually during the weekend, and we have all of the analysis and information on how you can watch NBA All-Star Weekend. Make time during Valentine’s Day weekend to watch with our guide to every event.

Rising Stars Challenge 2025

When to watch: Friday, February 14, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Where to watch: TNT and TruTV for cable, the TNT Overtime on NBA App and Max for streaming

The Castrol Rising Stars Challenge is the forgotten night on the All-Star calendar, but true diehards love getting to see the league’s best first and second-year players show off their best stuff. G League players who are trying to make the NBA also get to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2025

When to watch: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Where to watch: TNT and TruTV for cable, Max and the TNT Overtime on NBA App for streaming

The events on Saturday night have often featured some of All-Star Weekend’s best moments. This year’s three Saturday events are the same as in the last couple of decades. The night will start with the Kia Skills Challenge, in which the league’s best ballhandlers will compete for the best times as they complete an obstacle course that forces the athletes to shoot, pass, and dribble.

The second event of the night will be the Starry 3-Point Contest. The participants haven’t been released ye,t but fans are hoping that Stephen Curry will shoot in front of the home fans at the Chase Center. Unfortunately, WNBA star Caitlin Clark won’t be in the shoot-out after declining to take part in the events. Women’s players are now being invited to this event in an effort to spice things up.

The third event of the night is the Slam Dunk Contest. Athletes competing in this one include two-time champion Mac McClung, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, and Andre Jackson Jr. Many people have complained that the dunk contest is stale in recent years so hopefully this lineup of newbies and the veteran McClung can put on an exciting competition.

NBA All-Star Game 2025

When to watch: Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Where to watch: TNT and TruTV for cable, Max and the TNT Overtime on NBA App for streaming

The NBA All-Star Game has never been a showcase for defense or intensity, but the league’s exhibition showcase has devolved into a lackluster and uninteresting affair in recent years. To curb some of the negative energy around the event and to encourage the superstars in the game to entertain and try harder than in the past, the NBA has tweaked the 2025 All-Star Game. The new format will resemble the one used in the Rising Stars Challenge.

There will be four different All-Star teams that play in a bracket-style competition. Each team will be comprised of eight players. The first three teams will be drafted from the pool of 24 All-Stars selected to the game. TNT analysts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith will select their players for the first three teams and the fourth team will be composed of the winning eight players from the Rising Stars challenge. There will be two semifinal games played between the four teams, and the winners will play each other in a final round game. The first team to reach 40 points in each game wins. Not only is the format a great way to increase the competitiveness between the players, but it also piques the interest of new and old fans alike.

Here is a complete list of players who were elected to the All-Star Game this year:

Eastern Conference Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Frontcourt, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Frontcourt, Boston Celtics

Karl-Anthony Towns, Frontcourt, New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, Guard, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Guard, Cleveland Cavaliers

Eastern Conference Reserves

Jaylen Brown, Guard, Boston Celtics

Darius Garland, Guard, Cleveland Cavaliers

Damian Lillard, Guard, Milwaukee Bucks

Cade Cunningham, Guard, Detroit Pistons

Tyler Herro, Guard, Miami Heat

Pascal Siakam, Frontcourt, Indiana Pacers

Evan Mobley, Frontcourt, Cleveland Cavaliers

Western Conference Starters

Nikola Jokic, Frontcourt, Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant, Frontcourt, Phoenix Suns

LeBron James, Frontcourt, Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry, Guard, Golden State Warriors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

Western Conference Reserves

Anthony Edwards, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves

James Harden, Guard, Los Angeles Clippers

Jalen Williams, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

Anthony Davis, Frontcourt, Los Angeles Lakers

Jaren Jackson Jr., Frontcourt, Memphis Grizzlies

Alperen Sengun, Frontcourt, Houston Rockets

Victor Wembanyama, Frontcourt, San Antonio Spurs

This roster of players features legends and newer stars alike for a great mix of the league’s past, present, and future. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference right now and deservedly was awarded three players in the game for their efforts. Oklahoma City has two selections for their Western Conference dominance in the first half of the season. Fans once again voted iconic players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant into the gam,e while Stephen Curry will get to play in his home stadium for the first time in his All-Star career.

The All-Star Game will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The stadium is home to the Golden State Warriors, the winners of four championships in the last decade. Just like with the Friday and Saturday events, fans can watch the main broadcast on TNT, an alternate broadcast on TruTV, and they can stream the event on Max through B/R Sports and the TNT Overtime app through the NBA.