Stephen Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut is releasing a 16-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

The newest whiskey from Stephen Curry's Gentleman's Cut pay tribute to his father

Chances are, you know Stephen Curry as one of the best NBA players of all time. But did you know he also has a whiskey brand called Gentleman’s Cut? Well, he does, and the brand recently announced the release of a new Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive: Father and Son Edition

Gentleman's Cut
Gentleman's Cut

The newest release from Curry’s brand is Gentleman’s Cut: Father and Son Edition. This 16-year-old whiskey pays tribute to Stephen Curry’s sixteen years in the NBA and his relationship with his father, Dell Curry, who also played sixteen seasons in the league.

This 100-proof Kentucky straight bourbon begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. Distilled in August 2008, it spent sixteen years maturing in charred oak barrels. The result is a 100-proof, complex, sweet, light smoky bourbon that (according to the brand) is loaded with flavors like dried cherries, caramelized sugar, tobacco leaves, and other rich, memorable flavors.

“Just like so many others, I consider my father to be one of the greatest,” Stephen Curry said in a press release. “Growing up, my father was an amazing role model to me; he showed me what it means to be a hard worker, have a solid work ethic, and give it your all. I’ve always looked up to him and admired his work ethic and skills so to be able to achieve a milestone that he also accomplished is an amazing feeling. I wanted to bottle this amazing feeling, and share it with the world, and the result was a delectable combination of flavors that came together through the Player Exclusive: Father and Son Edition.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park/Unsplash

This limited-edition bourbon is available to Gentleman’s Cut mailing list members and at select retailers for the suggested price of $950.

