Stephen Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut is releasing a 16-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Chances are, you know Stephen Curry as one of the best NBA players of all time. But did you know he also has a whiskey brand called Gentleman’s Cut? Well, he does, and the brand recently announced the release of a new Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive: Father and Son Edition
The newest release from Curry’s brand is Gentleman’s Cut: Father and Son Edition. This 16-year-old whiskey pays tribute to Stephen Curry’s sixteen years in the NBA and his relationship with his father, Dell Curry, who also played sixteen seasons in the league.
This 100-proof Kentucky straight bourbon begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. Distilled in August 2008, it spent sixteen years maturing in charred oak barrels. The result is a 100-proof, complex, sweet, light smoky bourbon that (according to the brand) is loaded with flavors like dried cherries, caramelized sugar, tobacco leaves, and other rich, memorable flavors.
“Just like so many others, I consider my father to be one of the greatest,” Stephen Curry said in a press release. “Growing up, my father was an amazing role model to me; he showed me what it means to be a hard worker, have a solid work ethic, and give it your all. I’ve always looked up to him and admired his work ethic and skills so to be able to achieve a milestone that he also accomplished is an amazing feeling. I wanted to bottle this amazing feeling, and share it with the world, and the result was a delectable combination of flavors that came together through the Player Exclusive: Father and Son Edition.”
Where can I buy it?
This limited-edition bourbon is available to Gentleman’s Cut mailing list members and at select retailers for the suggested price of $950.