Wyoming Whiskey launched two limited-edition expressions

If you’ve never tried any expressions from Wyoming Whiskey, what exactly are you waiting for? This popular distillery (Wyoming’s first legal distillery) has been crafting award-winning whiskeys since 2012.

If you haven’t yet tried any of its expressions, we suggest starting with its Small Batch Bourbon. But, once you’ve tried that, you’ll be ready for the brand’s two new releases. That’s right. Not one, but two new expressions. Recently, the distillery announced the launch of National Parks No. 4 and Old Faithful Straight Bourbon Whiskeys.

National Parks No. 4

The fourth limited-edition expression in the brand’s National Park lineup, No. 4 pays homage to Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park. This 98-proof expression is a blend of seventy hand-selected barrels from different areas of the aging warehouse. Every whiskey included matured for at least five full years in charred oak barrels. The result is a complex, sippable bourbon with notes of honeysuckle, vanilla, candied nuts, caramelized sugar, and dried fruits.

Old Faithful

This limited-edition bourbon whiskey was made to pay tribute to (you guessed it) Old Faithful and renowned photographer F. Jay Haynes. It’s the newest expression in the brand’s “Wide-Open Spaces” series. It’s a 108-proof blend of hand-selected bourbon whiskeys that have all matured for at least ten full years in charred oak barrels. The result is a sublime sipping whiskey with notes of candied orange peels, dried cherries, candied almonds, vanilla, chocolate, and oak.

Whiskey for a good cause

Not only are these whiskeys flavorful and complex but they’re also made for a good cause. With the release of the two whiskeys, Wyoming Whiskey donated $150,000 to Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park.

Where can I buy it?

National Parks No. 4 is available in 27 states for a suggested retail price of $79.99. Old Faithful is a little trickier to get your hands on. It’s only available in Wyoming, Colorado, and California for a suggested retail price of $499.99. Both of these expressions would be unbelievable additions to your whiskey collection.