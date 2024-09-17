 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Wyoming Whiskey released 2 new can’t-miss expressions

Wyoming Whiskey launched two limited-edition expressions

By
Wyoming Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey

If you’ve never tried any expressions from Wyoming Whiskey, what exactly are you waiting for? This popular distillery (Wyoming’s first legal distillery) has been crafting award-winning whiskeys since 2012.

If you haven’t yet tried any of its expressions, we suggest starting with its Small Batch Bourbon. But, once you’ve tried that, you’ll be ready for the brand’s two new releases. That’s right. Not one, but two new expressions. Recently, the distillery announced the launch of National Parks No. 4 and Old Faithful Straight Bourbon Whiskeys.

Recommended Videos

National Parks No. 4

Wyoming Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey

The fourth limited-edition expression in the brand’s National Park lineup, No. 4 pays homage to Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park. This 98-proof expression is a blend of seventy hand-selected barrels from different areas of the aging warehouse. Every whiskey included matured for at least five full years in charred oak barrels. The result is a complex, sippable bourbon with notes of honeysuckle, vanilla, candied nuts, caramelized sugar, and dried fruits.

Old Faithful

Wyoming Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey

This limited-edition bourbon whiskey was made to pay tribute to (you guessed it) Old Faithful and renowned photographer F. Jay Haynes. It’s the newest expression in the brand’s “Wide-Open Spaces” series. It’s a 108-proof blend of hand-selected bourbon whiskeys that have all matured for at least ten full years in charred oak barrels. The result is a sublime sipping whiskey with notes of candied orange peels, dried cherries, candied almonds, vanilla, chocolate, and oak.

Whiskey for a good cause

Wyoming Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey

Not only are these whiskeys flavorful and complex but they’re also made for a good cause. With the release of the two whiskeys, Wyoming Whiskey donated $150,000 to Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park.

Where can I buy it?

Bottles of whiskey sitting on a shelf.
John Cafazza / Unsplash

National Parks No. 4 is available in 27 states for a suggested retail price of $79.99. Old Faithful is a little trickier to get your hands on. It’s only available in Wyoming, Colorado, and California for a suggested retail price of $499.99. Both of these expressions would be unbelievable additions to your whiskey collection.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Copperworks releases single cask whiskey to celebrate Seattle Aquarium
The whiskey is made from Salmon Safe certified barley
copperworks seattle aquarium distilling co single cask no 322 jpg 75

Copperworks Distilling Co. is coming out with another limited edition whiskey: and this one is to benefit Seattle Aquarium. The brand is based in Seattle, and the popular aquarium there recently opened a new Ocean Pavilion -- so Copperworks is release a marine life-friendly whiskey to celebrate.

Copperworks American Single Malt Whiskey Single Cask No. 322 is a single-cask whiskey aged in American oak casks for five and a half years. What makes this release special is its use of Salmon Safe certified Genie barley. The Salmon Safe certification is given to farmers who work to protect rivers and watersheds by using pest management and soil conservation techniques which don't release harmful chemicals into waterways. In addition, Copperworks will donate $10 to the Seattle Aquarium for each bottle sold.

Read more
The Apple Jack cocktail is the 2-ingredient drink perfect for fall
This autumn cocktail is a must-have for whiskey and apple fans
Apple Jack

There are a few things synonymous with fall. This includes warm sweaters, famous pumpkin spice, and apples. The orchard fruit is used in almost every dessert dish and drink from September through the holidays. There’s apple cider (hot and spiced or cold), apple brandy, and of course, apple-centric cocktails. The latter is what we’re most interested in today.

And since summer was tiring, we’re not interested in mixing up any elaborate cocktails this fall. That’s why we love the Apple Jack cocktail. There aren’t many autumnal seasonal drinks simpler than this two-ingredient cocktail. To make it, all you need to apple juice and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. That’s it.
The Apple Jack

Read more
The absolute best whiskeys for beginners: Our top picks
Your whiskey journey has to start somewhere
Whiskey splashing from a glass

For the whiskey novice, the spirit and its various styles might seem completely overwhelming. Fear not. If you’re a whiskey newbie who is looking to get into the different whiskey styles (only the US and Ireland use the ‘e’ in whiskey), you have to start somewhere. What better place to start than the beginning? Well, actually, you should start with beginner whiskeys.

If you didn’t know it, the whiskey world goes well beyond bourbon and single-malt Scotch whisky. Add to that Irish whiskey, Canadian whisky, rye whiskey, and whiskeys from far-flung locales.

Read more