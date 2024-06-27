 Skip to main content
The famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail adds 28 new craft distilleries to its tour

28 new craft distilleries join the 18 members previously on the tour

By
Kentucky Bourbon Trail

If you’re a spirits enthusiast and you’re heading to Kentucky any time soon, then one activity that is a must for your bucket list is the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Now approaching its 25th anniversary, the trail is a list of local distilleries across the state which gives you the chance to see how bourbon is made, to learn about its history, and of course to sample bourbon in all its many styles and varieties.

The official Trail previously featured 18 distilleries, but those are now being joined by 28 craft distilleries across the state, clustered around four entry points in Bardstown, Lexington, Louisville, and Northern Kentucky. The craft distilleries were previously part of an additional craft distillery tour but are now joining the main tour, welcoming visitors from across the U.S. and beyond.

With the explosion of interest in craft spirits in the last decade, people are more interested than ever in seeing inside small distilleries as well as the distilleries of well-known brands. The Trail makes it easier to visit the distilleries by offering services like transportation and accommodation for visitors, with an interactive map available online showing the previous and new distilleries included across the state. It has been a top tourist attraction in the state, bringing in millions of visitors each year.

“We knew we had something special, but we never could have dreamed it would evolve from a simple industrial tour of distilleries into an international bucket list experience filled with rare and behind-the-scenes adventures,” said Eric Gregory, president of Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

