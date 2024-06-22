 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Add these spots to your bucket list: Our favorite places to visit in California

By
road near ocean
Iris Papillon / Unsplash

California has a spot for many when it comes to their travel bucket list. And for good reason! California offers some of the best attractions and natural wonders in the country. From big cities to national parks, there’s something for everyone in the Golden State. Here are some of our favorite places to visit in California:

1. San Francisco

golden gate bridge
Pixabay / Pexels

Golden Gate Bridge

Ah, the iconic Golden Gate Bridge – the ultimate San Francisco experience. Stroll or cycle across the bridge, or simply gaze at it from Crissy Field or Fort Point. Trust me, the views never get old.

Recommended Videos

Alcatraz Island

A quick ferry ride from Fisherman’s Wharf, and you’ll find yourself on the infamous Alcatraz Island, where you can get a fascinating look into the history of one of the world’s most infamous prisons. 

Fisherman’s Wharf and Pier 39

Fisherman’s Wharf is a lively waterfront hub packed with restaurants, shops, and street performers. But the real stars are the playful sea lions basking at Pier 39. Prepare for some serious cuteness overload.

2. Los Angeles

red car on road with hollywood sign in background
Daniel Semenov / Pexels

Hollywood

Hollywood is the epicenter of the entertainment world. Stroll the iconic Walk of Fame, visit the TCL Chinese Theatre, and hike up to the Hollywood Sign for Instagram-worthy views.

Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Pier is the quintessential California beach experience. Ride the rollercoaster, pet the sea lions at the aquarium, or just watch the sunset while munching on a hot dog.

Griffith Observatory

For panoramic views that will take your breath away, head to Griffith Observatory. Gaze at the city skyline and the Hollywood Sign, and even catch a glimpse of the stars – celestial and celebrity alike.

3. Yosemite National Park

mountain and waterfall near lake
Mick Haupt / Unsplash

Yosemite Valley

Yosemite is a natural wonderland, and Yosemite Valley is its crown jewel. Prepare to be awed by the towering granite cliffs, like El Capitan and Half Dome, and the thundering waterfalls.

Mariposa Grove

If you’ve ever dreamed of hugging a tree, Mariposa Grove is the place to do it. Home to over 500 giant sequoias, including the famous Grizzly Giant, it’s a humbling experience.

Glacier Point

For a view that will make your jaw drop, head to Glacier Point. From this vantage point, you’ll feast your eyes on Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and the High Sierra peaks. Heaven on Earth? You bet.

4. San Diego

boat in body of water
Daniel Guerra / Unsplash

Balboa Park

Balboa Park is a must-see spot in the heart of San Diego. With its world-class museums, lush gardens, and the renowned San Diego Zoo, it’s the perfect place to spend a day exploring art, science, and nature.

La Jolla

La Jolla is a coastal gem with rugged cliffs, hidden coves, and crystal-clear waters. Kayak, snorkel, or simply soak up the sun – this place is pure bliss.

Gaslamp Quarter

For a taste of San Diego’s vibrant nightlife and dining scene, head to the historic Gaslamp Quarter. With its Victorian architecture and buzzing streets, it’s the perfect spot for a night out on the town.

5. Big Sur

white bridge over sea during daytime
Spencer Davis / Unsplash

Bixby Creek Bridge

The Bixby Creek Bridge is one of the most photographed spots along the iconic Highway 1. And for good reason – the views of the rugged coastline and the Pacific Ocean are simply breathtaking.

McWay Falls

Prepare to be stunned by McWay Falls, an 80-foot wonder cascading straight into the ocean at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. The hike’s a breeze, but the view is unforgettable.

Pfeiffer Beach

With its unique purple sand and dramatic rock formations, Pfeiffer Beach is a true hidden gem. It’s a little off the beaten path, but trust me, it’s worth the effort to find this secluded paradise.

6. Napa Valley

green and orange hot air balloon flying over mountains
Sebastien Gabriel / Unsplash

Wine tasting tours

Napa Valley is a dream come true for those who enjoy wine. With hundreds of world-class wineries, like Robert Mondavi and Beringer, you’ll have the chance to sample some of California’s finest vinos.

Hot air balloon rides

Want to make an unforgettable memory? Soar above the wineries in a hot air balloon! As you float over Napa’s rolling vineyards and hills, you’ll understand why this place is so special.

7. Lake Tahoe

lake surrounded by trees
Jeremy Doddridge / Unsplash

Ski resorts

During winter, Lake Tahoe transforms into a snowy playground for skiers and snowboarders. With world-class resorts like Palisades Tahoe and Heavenly, it’s the perfect spot for hitting the slopes.

Lake activities

Come summer, Tahoe is all about the lake. Boating, fishing, swimming – you name it, you can do it here. And with those crystal-clear waters and alpine scenery, it’s a little slice of heaven.

Hiking and biking

If you’re a nature lover, you’ll be spoiled for choice with Tahoe’s miles of hiking and biking trails. The Tahoe Rim Trail offers jaw-dropping views that will make you fall even more in love with the great outdoors.

8. Death Valley National Park

person in the middle of sand dunes
Yuval Levy / Unsplash

Badwater Basin

As the lowest point in North America, Badwater Basin is a surreal landscape like no other. The vast salt flats stretch as far as the eye can see, creating an otherworldly scene.

Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes

The Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes are a photographer’s dream. These undulating dunes are especially stunning at sunrise and sunset when the colors are simply magical.

Dante’s View

For a panoramic view that will take your breath away, head to Dante’s View. From this vantage point, you can see both the highest and lowest points in the contiguous United States – talk about contrasts!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Visiting Sonoma? This airline will check your wine for free — but is it worth it?
Getting your wine home from Sonoma just got easier
Wine shipment

Sonoma County, a top destination for wine lovers, offers a plethora of vineyards and tasting experiences. However, transporting these cherished bottles back home has always been a challenge. Avelo Airlines’ new program is set to change that, offering a worry-free solution that lets you focus on savoring the finest wines without worrying about the cost of shipping.

As of this Saturday, May 25, coinciding with National Wine Day, Avelo Airlines is introducing an exciting new ‘Wine Travels Free’ program on flights departing from the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS). This innovative initiative allows travelers to check a case of wine at no extra charge, making it easier than ever to bring home a few bottles from the world-famous wine region.
‘Wine Travels Free:’ the details

Read more
The best hiking spots across Hawaii – from the Big Island to Oahu
See the Hawaiian paradise in a whole new way
The "secret beach" at Ko Olina in Kapolei, Hawaii.

With its 750 miles of total coastline presenting idyllic beaches, clear, warm waters, and some of the best surfing, fishing, diving, and snorkeling spot on Earth, many people associate Hawaii's opportunities for outdoor recreation with the water. But if you fail to look inland and don't discover that hiking Hawaii in a golden opportunity, you're missing out -- big time.

Like the biggest mountain on Earth, if you measure Mauna Kea from its base under the ocean to its summit at 13,803 feet above sea level. Like Hi'ilawe Falls, a waterfall with a main drop some 1,200 feet in height. Like miles of perfectly pristine beaches completely devoid of human development.

Read more
7 gorgeous U.S. islands for your next beach vacation (no passport required)
Leave the passport at home
Maui Hawaii

Do you want to escape to paradise without a passport? When it comes to beach vacations, the United States boasts an array of stunning islands that rival any international tropical destination. Whether you are looking for soft sands, crystal-clear waters, or vibrant marine and wildlife, these islands offer it all and more. Let’s dive into the top seven U.S. islands that promise sun-soaked adventures and ultimate relaxation. 
1. Nantucket, Massachusetts

Situated about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Nantucket, Massachusetts, is the embodiment of New England charm. This cozy beach town features cobblestone streets, historic cottages, and a laid-back coastal vibe. Additionally, Nantucket features some of the most pristine beaches on the East Coast, such as Madaket Beach and Ladies Beach. When you’re not lounging on the beach, you can stroll through the quaint town center, lined with boutiques, galleries, and restaurants featuring seafood delicacies such as the world-famous lobster roll. Outdoor enthusiasts can take part in activities like biking along the island’s scenic trails or embarking on a whale-watching excursion.
2. Maui, Hawaii

Read more