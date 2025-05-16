 Skip to main content
How to watch the 2025 PGA Championship

The tournament is the second major of 2025.

By
PGA Tournament 2025
PGA

The second round of the 2025 PGA Championship, the second major of the year, is set to begin on May 16 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Three of the world’s top players, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Xander Schauffele, are all grouped in the afternoon. Here’s how to watch all of the action:

How to watch the PGA Championship

ESPN and CBS are both covering parts of the PGA Championship, with ESPN covering the first two rounds continuously from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. The third and final round will air Sunday on ESPN from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET before switching to CBS for the remainder of the coverage from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable but want to check out the tournament anyway, ESPN+ will provide streaming coverage, and you can use Paramount+ to catch CBS’s coverage of the tournament. You can also use streaming packages like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV to catch all the action, although each of those options is more expensive than just subscribing to ESPN+ and Paramount+. Of those options, Fubo may be the best because it offers users a free trial.

The PGA Championship will conclude on Sunday, and CBS will carry rounds three and four of the tournament over the course of the weekend. While there’s still plenty of mystery around who will emerge victorious, the Masters suggested that the 2025 golf season could be filled with plenty of suspense and surprise.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…

