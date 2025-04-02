 Skip to main content
Elijah Craig Bourbon celebrates being named the official Bourbon of the 2025 PGA Championship with a limited-edition whiskey

Elijah Craig is partnering with the PGA Championship to launch a limited-edition bottle

By
If you’re a golf fan, you likely know that the 2025 PGA Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina beginning on May 12th. But did you know that the official bourbon of the 2025 PGA Championship is Elijah Craig. Not only that but the iconic whisky brand is launching a limited-edition expression to celebrate this prestigious event.

Elijah Craig 2025 PGA Championship commemorative bottle

Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig

Elijah Craig and the PGA are partnering to launch a commemorative edition of its popular 94-proof Small Batch Bourbon. The specially-designed bottle features a label that displays that it’s the “Official Bourbon” of the PGA Championship. Each bottle is sealed with a gold coin cork. Not only that, but this limited-edition expression was made from barrels from Heaven Hill Distillery’s Q and H1 rickhouses, in a direct reference the tournament at Quail Hollow Club.

“The partnership between Elijah Craig and the PGA Championship underscores our shared commitment to excellence,” Max Stefka, AVP, Global Whiskey Brands at Heaven Hill said.

“We’re thrilled to honor this prestigious event and its iconic venue, Quail Hollow Club, with a special limited-edition release that celebrates the spirit of golf and the legacy of Elijah Craig Bourbon.”

“Elijah Craig remains an integral element of the onsite experience at the PGA Championship,” Jessica Burdett, Director of Corporate Partnerships at the PGA of America added.

“We are confident that spectators will enjoy Elijah Craig’s award-winning bourbon and premium activation experiences while watching the strongest field in golf compete at Quail Hollow Club this May.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

If you want to get your hands on this limited-edition small batch bourbon, it will be available in limited-quantities nationwide this month for the suggested retail price of $36.99 for a 750ml bottle.

