Elijah Craig is launching a “Craig Nog” kit just in time for the holidays

By
Elijah Craig
Few beverages are more entrenched in the holiday season than eggnog. This seasonal classic is made with milk, egg yolks, sugar, cream, and whipped egg whites. It’s creamy and often gently spiced with nutmeg or other spices. If that’s not enough, many people enjoy elevating it by adding whiskey.

And while you can go to your local grocery store and grab a carton of eggnog and add some of your favorite bourbon, it’s boring. Luckily, the folks at Elijah Craig have a seasonal cocktail kit perfect for fans of the boozy holiday treat looking for an update on the classic drink.

Elijah Craig “Craig Nog”

Elijah Craig
It’s aptly called “Craig Nog,” and it’s not your average, boring grocery store eggnog. This limited-edition eggnog is made with Madagascar vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, star anise, and a bourbon barrel-aged stir stick. This seasonal beverage kit also contains Elijah Craig Bourbon.

The kit itself contains a 375ml bottle of Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, premeasured portions of the Craig Nog ingredients, and a limited-edition etched Elijah Craig Pitcher to serve the drink in.

“One of my fondest holiday memories is of my grandmother whipping up a batch of her famous eggnog– the adults would always spike their cup with a little Kentucky love! While nostalgia inspired the creation of Craig Nog, we wanted to breathe new life into the beverage. The complexity of flavors found in Elijah Craig Bourbon were the perfect upgrade to begin with,” Lynn House, National Spirits Specialist and Portfolio Mixologist at Elijah Craig Bourbon, said in a press release.

“Elijah Craig was the first distiller to age his whiskey in new charred oak barrels starting in the late 1700s, right around the time that eggnog as we know it was first invented. With the launch of Craig Nog, we’re bringing two iconic flavors together to elevate holiday drinking while maintaining the integrity of a tradition so many of us hold near and dear.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to elevate your wintry eggnog, you can preorder the Elijah Craig “Craig Nog” kit right now at https://www.elijahcraig.com/CraigNog for $79.99.

