Flavors of peppemint and allspice capture the festive mood

It feels like Halloween is barely over, and already we’re into the festive season. So whether you’re a lover of all things holiday and you can’t wait to break out the tinsel and the decorations, or whether you’d rather sit the whole thing out, the festive spirit will soon be arriving in full force. It’s always fun to adapt your drinks to the seasons, and that includes holiday flavors like nutmeg and allspice or peppermint and chocolate, so why not start on your celebrations early and try out some fun cocktails?

Whiskey is a great match for many holiday drinks, and Irish whiskey is growing in popularity as a mixing spirit. We’ve got some cocktails featuring Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey to get you into the holiday mood.

Candy Cane Coffee

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

4 oz Local Coffee Roast

½ oz Demerara Syrup

Bar spoon of Heavy Cream

Garnish: Nutmeg, Crushed Peppermint

Method:

In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, syrup and stir to combine. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon. Garnish with grated nutmeg and crushed peppermint.

Santa’s Sipper

Ingredients:

3 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

1 oz Ruby Port

½ oz Apricot Brandy

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Fill a small Coupe glass with ice. Add all ingredients to a chilled mixing glass. Stir all the ingredients over ice until chilled. Toss ice and fine strain into Coupe glass. Express orange oil onto the surface of the drink.

Jolly Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

½ oz Homemade All Spice Liqueur

¼ oz Honey

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Stir all the ingredients over ice using a bar spoon to add the honey. Serve in Rocks glass over ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange twist.