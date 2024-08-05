 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Experts have spoken on the best Irish Whiskeys of 2024

See which expressions a panel of judges chose as their favorites in a blind tasting

By
Whiskey fire
Thomas Park/Unsplash

It used to be the case that if you wanted great whiskey, you had to look to Scotland or certain regions of the U.S., and that whiskeys from places like Ireland were considered low quality and cheaply produced. But that isn’t the case any more, with Irish whiskies becoming more and more popular and building a reputation for flavor and quality. Recently, the results of the Irish Whiskey Masters 2024 were announced, with expert judges selecting and celebrating the very best of Irish whiskeys.

The competition judged a selection of offerings from the 45 distilleries in Ireland, which were tasted blind to identify the strongest expressions in the categories of blended, single malt, single grain, single pot still, and new make spirit. The categories were also divided by price bracket, to help show that good quality options can be found at every price point. Judges handed out silver, gold, and master medals for their top picks.

Recommended Videos

Among the favorites were McConnell’s Irish Whisky 5 Year Old, Tullamore Dew 12 Year Old Special Reserve, Method and Madness Rye and Malt, Teeling Crystal Malt, Bushmills 30 Year Old, Roe & Co Solera Cask Strength, Green Spot Leoville Barton, and Redbreast 15 Year Old. You can see a full list of the medal awarded in each category on The Spirits Business website.

The competition also included a category for poitín, a lesser-known traditional Irish distilled spirit that is similar to whiskey in taste. The brands Mad March Hare and Shortcross Irish Poitín were regonized in this category.

“Good representation of modern poitín, would’ve been nice to see some higher-ABV expressions,” said judge Graham McAteer. “In general I’d like to see more experimentation in poitín because it is Ireland’s native spirit.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The main types of gin, explained (it’s not just London Dry)
Gin cocktail

 

If you were to rank summery spirits, there’s a good chance gin would come up on top. This form of alcohol begins as a neutral spirit, just like vodka. But while vodka is distilled multiple times and filtered to remove as much flavor as possible, gin takes the opposite route.

Read more
The first whisky from South Korea will be available in the UK
Ki One from Three Societies Distillery has been an international hit
ki one korean whisky uk https hypebeast com image 2023 02 three societies distillery south korea first flagship single malt d

Scotland may be the traditional home of whisky, and Japan, Ireland, and the U.S. are other countries renowned for their whisky production, but as the world has embraced this spirit, distilleries have popped up all over the world. Korea has its first single malt whisky, Ki One, which launched last year, and now the brand will be available in the UK as well.

Created by Three Societies Distillery, located near to Seoul, Ki One has generated plenty of international interest since its launch. Founded by Bryan Do, who is known for his work in the craft beer scene as well, the brand has been a hit within Korea as well with an increasing interest in whisky there.

Read more
The Lodge at St Edward Park is hiding the best PNW restaurant nobody knows about
An underrated gem in the PNW
Cedar + Elm.

There's a good chance you don't know anything about one of the best restaurants in the Pacific Northwest. The place inhabits an old monastery, tucked into the woods a ways outside of the nearest metropolis in Seattle. Here, at Cedar+Elm, a NOMA-trained chef is making some incredible food.

Housed in The Lodge at St Edward Park, the restaurant is deceptively good. There's very little fanfare, and upon this writer's visit, the building was eerily quiet. It was as though people forgot that highly capable chefs do and often stray from big cities to different domaines. Regardless, the meal I had was one of the best of the year, and Cedar + Elm deserves some praise.

Read more