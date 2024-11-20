Distillery of Modern Art is releasing two new whiskeys

 Skip to main content
Distillery of Modern Art is launching Bourbon and Rye whiskeys

By
Distillery of Modern Art
Georgia’s Distillery of Modern Art (DoMa) recently announced that it’s adding to its current line of five premium craft spirits by launching a bourbon whiskey and a rye whiskey.

The expressions

Distillery of Modern Art
Both DoMa’s Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys are made with non-GMO grains. They are made with non-GMO white corn and malted barley from Riverbend Malt in Asheville, North Carolina. The rye which is used as a secondary grain in the bourbon, and the main ingredient in the rye is the Wren’s Abruzzi Rye.

DoMa’s Bourbon Whiskey is matured in new, white American oak barrels. It was bottled at a potent 100-proof and carries candied fruits, herbal mint, vanilla, and caramel aromas. The palate contains notes of orchard fruits, honey, and dried flowers. The finish is dry and warm and leaves you craving more.

DoMa’s Rye Whiskey is a warming 90-proof. According to the distillery, it begins with a nose of leather, chocolate, tobacco, and herbal, spicy rye. Sipping it reveals flavors like milk and dark chocolate, coffee, cashews, and peppery, spicy rye. The finish is creamy, lingering, and lightly spicy.

“This whiskey release is the culmination of five years of passion, dedication, and craftsmanship – a truly meticulous journey,” Seth Watson, DoMA Founder and CEO, said in a press release. “I wanted to create a whiskey that showcases what a great American bourbon looks like to me. Our team took the time and care to create a Bourbon Whiskey and Rye Whiskey that embodies the art of the spirit and brings people together through a new experience.”

Where can I buy these expressions?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

If you want to purchase a bottle of either of these unique, flavorful whiskeys, the suggested retail price is $49.99 for a 700ml bottle. They can be purchased at the distillery in Chamblee, Georgia, or online at distilleryofmodernart.com.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
