PGA golfer Max Homa is partnering with Elijah Craig on a limited-edition bourbon

PGA golfer Max Homa and Elijah Craig are launching a barrel pick

By
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig

Regardless of whether or not Elijah Craig actually invented bourbon or not, it doesn’t change the fact that the whiskey line made in his name is fantastic. If you’re a whiskey drinker, you already know about its flagship expressions like Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof, and the popular Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel.

If that latter whiskey is your favorite, you’ll be excited to learn that Elijah Craig is partnering with PGA tour pro Max Homa to launch a one-of-a-kind bourbon expression. Specifically, it’s a barrel pick bottle of its beloved Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel.

Max Homa and Elijah Craig

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Homa’s Toasted Barrel pick begins as the brand’s classic Small Batch Bourbon matured in a secondary custom toasted barrel. The result is a complex, memorable 126.6-proof sipping whiskey loaded with flavors like charred oak, vanilla, caramel, and gentle spices.

The six-time PGA Tour winner worked with Elijah Craig Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll to select a unique, flavorful 8-year-old bourbon that was first aged on the fifth floor of Heaven Hill’s Rickhouse M before being finished for six months on the fifth floor of Warehouse H1.

“Since the beginning of my partnership with Elijah Craig, fans have been asking for a barrel pick,” Homa said.

“All of the barrels I sampled were delicious which made the decision very difficult, but in the end my Toasted Barrel pick ultimately stood out with its rich creamy notes of butterscotch and vanilla alongside the classic oak smokiness and spice Elijah Craig is known for.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

Sadly, you can’t stroll into your local liquor store and grab a bottle of this limited-edition expression. Only 200 bottles are being made available exclusively to residents of California. To get on the list to possibly purchase a bottle, you’ll also need to join the brand’s notification list to learn when it will be released.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
