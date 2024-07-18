 Skip to main content
A toasted rye whiskey from Elijah Craig continues the toasting craze

It's a toasted version of the popular Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey

Toasted whiskeys are having a moment, as distilleries experiment with different methods for preparing the casks which their spirits age in. Toasting a barrel rather than charring it is a slower process that brings out more toasty flavors, and it is popular among bourbon producers looking for a way to make their creations stand out. Bourbon brand Elijah Craig already introduced a toasted bourbon in 2020, and it is now expanding its range to include a toasted rye whiskey as well.

The new release uses the brand’s popular Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, which goes through an extra step after its full maturation. Having already been aged in the standard fashion, the whiskey is then removed from its existing barrel and put into a second, toasted oak barrel in which it is finished. These custom barrels are toasted at a lower temperature, and then right before they are almost complete the temperature is ramped up very high, giving them some element of smoke as well as the toasted notes.

The resulting rye whiskey, which is made with 51% rye, 35% corn, and 14% malted barley, is toasty, oaky, sweet, and nutty.

“From the moment our tasting panel tried Elijah Craig Toasted Rye through our ongoing innovation process, we knew this expression was going to be special,” said Max Stefka, Elijah Craig Group Product Director. “The custom toasted barrel from our partners at Independent Stave Company takes an already world-class whiskey and adds in a dessert-like bouquet of flavors.”

The toasted rye whiskey will go on sale at the end of this month for $55 per bottle.

