Warner Bros. is streaming full movies for free on YouTube

No one knows why the company decided to upload these movies now.

Tom Hanks in Bonfire of the Vanities
As first spotted by Gizmodo, Warner Bros. has quietly uploaded 30 free movies to its Entertainment YouTube channel. These whole movies are an odd assortment of cult classics and outright flops, but they’re all available for free, and they weren’t uploaded by some dude who is trying to stay clear of piracy laws.

None of these movies are all-time greats, but some of them were well-received when they were released, including Waiting for Guffman, Michael CollinsMutiny on the Bounty, and Deathtrap. There are also a few movies that just completely didn’t work, including Bobcat Goldthwait’s Hot to Trot (1988) and the woeful Tom Hanks vehicle The Bonfire of the Vanities. 

The most remarkable thing, though, is that most of these movies actually aren’t available on Max, which is supposed to be Warner Bros.’s official streaming home base.

As of right now, there has been no official explanation from Warner Bros. as to why they uploaded any films to YouTube, and there’s also no explanation as to why they uploaded these specific movies. It does give you access to some free movies, though, if you’re not all that picky about what you want to watch.

Warner Bros. has not, at least generally speaking, been the kind of company that supports easy access to its archives. In fact, it has shelved several projects in recent years that were basically finished and could have been released, including Batgirl and Coyote v. Acme. Whatever these movies are doing here, though, they’re free, and they might not be up forever, so act while you can.

