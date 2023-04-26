 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Every Star Wars movie, ranked from worst to best

From the original to "Rise of Skywalker," we've ranked all of the theatrically released live action "Star Wars" movies

Joe Allen
By
star wars darth vader death star
Star Wars/Facebook

Few franchises have a firmer hold on the popular imagination than Star Wars. In spite of that enormous success, though, we’ve actually gotten relatively few Star Wars movies since the original film was released. Some of those movies have been almost total failures, while others are remembered as some of the best movies ever made. The best entries prove that the Star Wars film series is worthy of its spot as one of the pinnacles of Hollywood franchise entertainment. The worst make us wonder what exactly a midichlorian is. On top of all that, this franchise has also inspired some legendary gear.

Now, we’re taking a look at the movies that spawned everything else, and ranking them from worst to best.

Related Videos
11. Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)
11. Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
142m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman
Directed by George Lucas
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
There are things in the prequels worth defending, but Attack of the Clones is the hardest of the trilogy to love. The movie spends most of its time unraveling the mystery around the clone army. While the idea of turning Star Wars into something of a noir mystery might seem intriguing, the stilted dialogue and convoluted plotting are a poor match for this kind of story. The less said about the CGI here, the better. Ultimately, the most mystifying thing about Attack of the Clones is why George Lucas chose to emphasize this part of the story at all.
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
142m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley
Directed by J.J. Abrams
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
After the controversy that surrounded The Last Jedi, J.J. Abrams returned to conclude the sequel trilogy with a movie that was designed to please everyone. Unfortunately, it had the opposite effect. The baffling return of Palpatine, as well as a bunch of unnecessary deep dives into lore, ultimately turned The Rise of Skywalker into a disappointing conclusion to what had been a rather promising trilogy. The effects work here is good, but basically, nothing else about the movie works the way it probably should.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Teaser Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers
9. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
9. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
136m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman
Directed by George Lucas
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
The Phantom Menace gets a lot of grief, but the movie probably works better than you remember. That’s thanks in part to its central performances from Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor, and in part thanks to John Williams’ score. The final duel with Darth Maul is one for the history books, even if the actual logistics of the fight don’t make a whole lot of sense. The pod racing sequence is visceral and great too. Of course, the movie also has plenty of gungans, so it’s hard to put it much above the nine spot.
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Read more: The best movies on Disney+

8. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
8. Solo: A Star Wars Story
135m
Genre Science Fiction, Adventure, Action
Stars Alden Ehrenreich, Joonas Suotamo, Woody Harrelson
Directed by Ron Howard
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
Recasting Han Solo was always going to be treacherous, and the troubled production of Solo suggests that the idea was foolhardy from the jump. Still, there are things in Solo worth recommending, including a characteristically delightful performance from Woody Harrelson and some genuinely thrilling set pieces. Solo is just a bit messy, but its distinctive style and tone allow it to rise above the very worst movies on this list so that it sits a little bit closer to the middle of the pack.
Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer #1 | Movieclips Trailers
7. Return of the Jedi (1983)
7. Return of the Jedi
135m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Directed by Richard Marquand
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
The original trilogy has plenty of merits, but Return of the Jedi is undoubtedly the weakest entry in the trilogy, partly because it seems to pivot hard into kids’ movie territory. The Ewoks are cute and all, but they’re also the first indication that George Lucas may not take all of this as seriously as his many fans do. There are moments of genuine brilliance in Return of the Jedi, though, including the entire throne room confrontation between Luke, Vader, and the Emperor. Star Wars has always mixed the silly with the profound, but Return of the Jedi gets the balance slightly wrong.
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Trailers
6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
133m
Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction
Stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk
Directed by Gareth Edwards
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
Rogue One has an incredible ceiling, but the movie’s plotting is remarkably inconsistent. Telling the story of the crew who stole the plans for the first Death Star is a genius idea, but there’s a lot of random planet-hopping in the movie’s first two acts that gets in the way of solid character development. The third act is genuinely stunning, though, and it features the kind of glorious deaths that we rarely get inside the Star Wars universe. Unfortunately, the coda, in which we see a de-aged Carrie Fisher, is close to unforgivable. On the whole, Rogue One is a pretty mixed bag.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Felicity Jones Movie HD
5. Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)
5. Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
140m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman
Directed by George Lucas
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
The first two prequels are far too focused on all the wrong things, and while Revenge of the Sith isn’t perfect, it gets across the grandeur of Anakin’s descent into darkness. The effects work is better here, and Revenge of the Sith feels like a genuine politic polemic about all the freedoms we’re willing to sacrifice when we’re scared. The rise of the Empire is genuinely chilling, as is Anakin’s fall into darkness almost against his own will. It’s a grand, Shakespearean epic, and while it doesn’t always pull off everything it’s trying to do, Revenge of the Sith deserves major points for its sweeping ambitions.
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Read more: The best action movies on Netflix

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
136m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction, Fantasy
Stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher
Directed by J.J. Abrams
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
After the prequels, it felt like Star Wars might be cursed forever. Attempting to revive it certainly seemed like a risky endeavor, but The Force Awakens mostly works! Is it a retread of the original film? Sure, but that doesn’t make it any less fun to watch all on its own. Seeing the original cast return to these parts decades later is a joy all its own, and the young cast proves to be more than equal to the task of carrying the heavy lifting here. Harrison Ford may hate Han Solo, but few actors are better onscreen, and it’s Ford who emerges as the MVP here.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Official Teaser Trailer #1 (2015) - J.J. Abrams Movie HD
3. Star Wars (1977)
3. Star Wars
121m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Directed by George Lucas
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
The movie that started it all, Star Wars rules. Every detail of this film would eventually spawn some piece of extended canon or lore, and that’s because everything about this world feels immediately distinct. From the remarkably funny script to the outstanding score, Star Wars was a phenomenon for a reason. Even today, almost 50 years after its original release, this first movie is still more thrilling than many of the films that would eventually follow it.
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
152m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver
Directed by Rian Johnson
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
Look, a lot of people hate this movie, and it’s not worth it to go to war with them. The Last Jedi lands so high on this list because it is both a great Star Wars movie and a great movie about what it means that Star Wars still exists decades after the first movie hit theaters. It also doesn’t hurt that The Last Jedi is genuinely stunning and features some of the best set pieces in the entire series. Mostly, though, The Last Jedi is a movie about why it’s so important to believe in the legends of the past, even as we strive toward a future that’s even better.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer (Official)
1. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
1. The Empire Strikes Back
124m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Directed by Irvin Kershner
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+
The apotheosis of what this universe is capable of, The Empire Strikes Back is one of the greatest sequels ever made. The dark middle chapter of the original trilogy, Empire is unafraid of ending on a note of total uncertainty after an unqualified loss. What comes before that loss, though, is some of the best production design and character introductions we’ve gotten in this entire universe. Empire introduces Lando, Yoda, and Boba Fett, and it also gave us many of the lines we most closely associate with Star Wars. 
Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back - Trailer

Looking for more great sci-fi movies to stream? We also have lists of the best sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix and Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Freelance Writer

Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Charleston Post & Courier, and Paste Magazine.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

The 16 best sports documentaries of all time
From Diego Maradona to The Last Dance, these are the best sports documentaries to check out now.
best sports documentaries young male football player on pitch low section night

One of the great things about professional sports is that there's almost always at least one season going on. Sometimes, though, you may find that there's a lull in your actual sports watching habits, either because every league is on a break or because you enjoy certain sports more than others. If you're someone who is trying to fill an open sports watching spot in your calendar, we suggest catching up on some of the best sports documentaries ever, especially if you've already blown through all of the best sports movies of all time.
A great sports documentary can tell a story that you may already be familiar with. What makes the documentary great, though, is coming to better understand the people behind it, and what motivated them to try to achieve the impossible. Sports are a vehicle through which we can talk and think about basically everything else that happens in our broader culture, and these documentaries provide exactly that kind of window.
You can also check out our lists of the best movies on Netflix, Hulu, or Peacock.

Hoop Dreams (1994)

Read more
10 shows like The Mandalorian to watch now
Searching for shows like The Mandalorian? Here's 10 great ones
Image from The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is not only one of the best shows featuring Pedro Pascal right now, but it has turned into a sci-fi TV show classic. Qualities like pristine special effects, intimate father-son dynamics, and jaw-dropping adventures across the galaxy have combined to create one of Disney Plus's ultimate hits. As we reach the end of the third season of The Mandalorian, fans all around the world are going to be wondering what they can watch to fill the spacious void in their hearts for Din Djarin and Grogu.

Fortunately, we have just the list for that craving. These 10 shows have similar themes, plot threads, and character tropes as the Star Wars show. You're sure to find something that will tide you over until the fourth season. From Netflix dramas to retro space operas, you'll find that The Mandalorian has a lot of similarities to shows that came before it.

Read more
The best Hot Ones episodes: These celebs are our favorites to watch
There have been so many great Hot Ones guests, and we have the best ones ranked
Sean Evans and Shaq in Hot Ones Interview 2021

It's hard to argue there's a better celebrity interview show in existence right now that can beat the Hot Ones. Host Sean Evans interviews celebrities over a tray of increasingly spicy chicken wings, but the concept is only part of the fun. Evans is a deft interviewer with immense skill. The questions he poses to guests are often much more personal, wacky, or even humanistic than the typical fare on a late-night talk show or another interview series. The combination of hot sauce insanity and personalized questions make it unlike any other online show.

With 20 seasons so far, Hot Ones has become something of a YouTube sensation. Like Between Two Ferns or some of the best episodes of Seinfeld, the show derives its comic gold from seemingly nothing at all. There's spontaneity, surprisingly interesting small talk, and an occasional revelation or two, all set to the requisite watering eyes and nose-blowing that come with eating hot wings. Guests routinely forget the questions that are posited, thrown off completely by the intensity of the hot sauces.

Read more