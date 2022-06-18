Feel like wielding Thor’s hammer from the eponymous 2011 film? Or how about The Bride’s Hattori Hanzo-forged samurai sword from Kill Bill: Volume 1? This coming Tuesday to Friday, it’ll only cost you a few stacks of high society for most (that’s $10,000 in Rounders-speak. Unfortunately, none of Mike McDermott or the Worm’s gear will be present).

Opening in just a few days, the British Propstore’s L.A.-based auction house will be hosting one of the largest Hollywood memorabilia auctions to take place in the City of Angels — from Tuesday, June 21 to Friday, June 24. The auction will include over 1,800 unique and original items from several of Hollywood’s highest-grossing and culturally celebrated films and franchises, including Pulp Fiction (1994), Back to the Future (1985), Thor (2011), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and many more.

One of Propstore’s most highly anticipated pieces is a never-before-auctioned, screen-matched ILM ‘Red Leader’ X-wing Starfighter model miniature from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). What does the description “screen-matched” mean?

By definition, any film artifact is a screen-matched product if it can be categorically connected to the same on-screen object. Collectors and sellers pair movie items by matching up markings on the piece with those on screen. Distinct marks, damage, paintwork, fabric patterns, costume stains, and more help to identify the piece. The screen match establishes irrefutable evidence that a piece is authentic and was used on screen — the ultimate attribution. There is something special about a production-used prop or costume and the price usually reflects this.

The estimated price for the screen-matched Starfighter? $500,000 to $1 million.

(This is as opposed to “screen used,” which can’t be authentically used on screen due to a number of reasons, one of which is older, lower-quality films.)

Additional iconic props include Jules Winnfield’s (Samuel L. Jackson) Bad Mother F****R wallet from Pulp Fiction (1994), estimated to sell for $30,000 to $50,000, and The Bride’s (Uma Thurman) bloodied Hattori Hanzo sword From Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), projected to earn $20,000 to $30,000 for its seller.

For old-school-inspired folks, a light-up, full-size Delorean time machine replica used for official Universal Studios promotional events from the Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990) is estimated to go for $150,000 to $200,000. There’s also an animatronic Gizmo puppet display from Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1989) valued at $80,000 to $120,000.

For the new generation, Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) stunt Mjolnir hammer from Marvel Studios’ Thor (2011) is projected to go for $100,000 to $150,000.

In addition to film and television collectibles, Propstore’s auction also includes over 200 comic book and comic artwork lots on Friday, June 24. This includes a rare, original cover to a French edition of Batman: The Killing Joke by Brian Bolland, valued at $80,000 to $120,000 and a copy of The Incredible Hulk No. 181, featuring the first appearance of Wolverine ($8,000 to $12,000).

Registration for the Propstore’s massive Hollywood and collectible auction is open now.

