The 10 best Morgan Freeman movies, ranked

Who doesn’t love Morgan Freeman? Even casual movie fans will instantly recognize the legendary actor’s low voice and calm demeanor from a crowd of peers. Freeman has made his career in a variety of supporting roles that make him one of the premier second bananas in Hollywood history.

Morgan Freeman often gets teased for looking old his entire career, but that’s because the Academy Award winner was a late bloomer. Most of Freeman’s major roles happened in his 50s and later, and he maintains a strong presence on the big screen as he approaches 90 years old!

Recommended Videos

From morbid crime thrillers to contemplative prison epics, these are the best Morgan Freeman movies of all time!

10. The Bucket List (2007) 97m Genre Drama, Comedy Stars Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hayes Directed by Rob Reiner Watch on Amazon Death and old age aren’t fun for anybody to come to terms with, but Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman excel in this funny romp through the adventures of two senior citizens living out their dreams before they run out of time. Turning terminal illness into a cause for celebrating life instead of moping through it, The Bucket List is an empowering comedy for all ages. Read more

9. Invictus (2009) 134m Genre Drama, History Stars Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Tony Kgoroge Directed by Clint Eastwood Watch on Amazon Depicting Nelson Mandela is a task only Morgan Freeman could handle. Invictus shows Mandela’s arduous journey to salvaging racial harmony in South Africa through the lens of international soccer. Matt Damon is in fine form as well in this Clint Eastwood historical sports film. Read more

8. Se7en (1995) 127m Genre Crime, Mystery, Thriller Stars Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow Directed by David Fincher Watch on Amazon Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt join forces for one of David Fincher’s best films in Se7en. The two superstars play detectives who have their work cut out for them when a psychotic, biblically motivated killer starts wreaking havoc. Freeman’s character’s age and experience are juxtaposed with Pitt’s character’s youth and raw energy. The ominous tone of Se7en made it one of the defining crime movies of its era. Read more

7. Street Smart (1987) 97m Genre Thriller, Crime, Drama Stars Christopher Reeve, Kathy Baker, Mimi Rogers Directed by Jerry Schatzberg Watch on Apple TV+ Street Smart warns of the dangers of unethical journalism when a reporter hanging on to his last thread of hope weaves a fictional tale of a prostitute for his local paper. Morgan Freeman plays the pimp who thinks the stories might be about him and confronts Reeves’ news writer character in dramatic style. This movie helped define Freeman’s potential and talent throughout the late 1980s and 1990s. Read more

6. Nurse Betty (2000) 108m Genre Comedy, Crime, Thriller Stars Morgan Freeman, Renée Zellweger, Chris Rock Directed by Neil LaBute Watch on Amazon Nurse Betty runs the risk of being a stereotypical thriller following two assassins who stalk a traumatized widow, but Chris Rock and Morgan Freeman’s banter and chemistry give the film a satirical flair. Renée Zellweger balances the movie with requisite femininity in the starring role. The plot runs a little dark, but the black comedy is inventive and entertaining from start to finish! Read more

5. Glory (1989) 122m Genre Drama, History, War Stars Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Cary Elwes Directed by Edward Zwick Watch on Amazon Despite being the most consequential war in American history, the Civil War doesn’t possess as many Hollywood depictions as World War II. Glory is one of the outstanding achievements in film when it comes to the 19th-century conflict. Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman are standout performers as Black soldiers in one of the Union Army’s African-American regiments at a time when non-Whites were obviously persecuted and abused horrifically in the United States. Brotherhood and perseverance are staples of Glory. Read more

4. The Dark Knight (2008) 152m Genre Drama, Action, Crime, Thriller Stars Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Michael Caine Directed by Christopher Nolan Watch on max Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy redefined superhero movies in the 2000s with realistic special effects and Academy Award-worthy performances. The second movie in the saga ups the stakes when Heath Ledger’s famous Joker enters the picture and destroys the hopes and dreams of Gotham City’s civilians with unbelievable violence and intimidation. Morgan Freeman continues to play Lucius Fox with enough liberty from the comic book version to separate himself from the source material but still respect the author’s intention. Read more

3. Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 99m Genre Drama Stars Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy, Dan Aykroyd Directed by Bruce Beresford Watch on Amazon The main point of a great movie should be to connect us to our humanity. Driving Miss Daisy is a classic story of two people from different walks of life who manifest a transformative friendship. Morgan Freeman plays middle-aged driver Hoke Colburn and Jessica Tandy plays the elderly woman he drives through the countryside. The movie is one of the defining racial equality stories of the 20th century and remains an influential story decades later. Read more

2. Million Dollar Baby (2004) 132m Genre Drama Stars Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman Directed by Clint Eastwood Watch on Amazon If you want a boxing movie that inspires but also deals with human issues far outside of the ring, look no further than Million Dollar Baby. The Clint Eastwood picture puts the gunslinger in a supporting role but lets him manage the film behind the camera. Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman shine as the best performers in the story about a downtrodden boxing studio that trains Swank’s underdog fighter all the way to the top before physical disablement ends it all. Freeman plays one of the trainers at the gym and is a confidant for both Swank and Eastwood’s characters. The movie won Best Picture at the 77th Academy Awards and allowed Freeman to reiterate how perfect he is in supporting roles when he took home Best Supporting Actor. Read more