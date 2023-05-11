From Good Will Hunting to Ford v. Ferrari, these are the best Matt Damon movies that you can stream right now

For more than 25 years, Matt Damon has been one of the great movie stars of his or any generation. What makes Damon so special is that he has plenty of charm, and can definitely lay it on when he needs to, but he’s not a one-trick pony. Damon can play idiots, sociopaths, and basically any other type of role that Hollywood wants to throw at him. He’s an expert comedian and a wonderful dramatic actor, and he easily stacks up against the great movie stars of all time.
