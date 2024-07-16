 Skip to main content
Best SodaStream Prime Day deals: up to $100 off

Prime Day is finally here and there are some fantastic SodaStream Prime Day deals going on for anyone who wants their own soda maker on the kitchen countertop. With thousands of Prime Day deals happening right now, we figured the best thing to do is home in on all things SodaStream here. Below, you’ll find all the best deals rounded up having searched through many different retailers. We’ve also got some buying advice for anyone who’s not quite sure where to start on their SodaStream journey and could do with a little guidance. Read on while we take you through all these SodaStream deals but bear in mind that many will end very soon.

Best Prime Day SodaStream deal

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker — $104, was $150

The SodaStream Art sparkling water maker with a glass.
SodaStream

Making sparking water doesn’t have to be complicated, and it’s certainly easy with the SodaStream Art. You’ll be able to turn flat water into sparkling water with the press of a button, and you’ll have complete control over how much fizz you want in your drink. The carbonation process is manual using the device’s lever, which means there are no batteries or electricity required. Combined with dimensions of just about 17.5 inches in height, 7.2 inches in width, and weight of 7.7 pounds, it will be easy to carry the SodaStream Art to any room in your home where it will be needed — and it won’t take up too much space anywhere you place it.

The SodaStream Art’s retro-inspired design makes the sparkling water maker aesthetically pleasing, so it will match any theme that you have for your kitchen. Every purchase comes with a Quick Connect CO2 cylinder, which is very simple to insert into the device, and a 1-liter carbonating bottle that’s dishwasher safe and BPA-free. The reusable bottle will help you do your part in reducing single-use plastic, while the manual device means you’ll be safe from any electrical accidents.

You’ll usually be able to buy the SodaStream Art with a Quick Connect CO2 cylinder and a 1-liter carbonating bottle for $150, but it’s down to just $104 from Best Buy’s SodaStream Prime Day deals. That’s $46 in savings that you wouldn’t want to miss. It’s not recommended to wait until the last minute of the shopping event before you make your purchase though, as stocks may be long gone by then. If you want to make sure that you get the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction immediately.

More SodaStream Prime Day deals we love

Snoop Dogg with SodaStream.
SodaStream / SodaStream

There are many other SodaStream Prime Day deals to choose from, and we’ve selected what we think are the best bargains and rounded them up here. Whether you just want a soda maker by itself, or you want a bundle that includes carbon dioxide cylinders, flavors, and bottles, there’s surely something from these offers that will catch your attention. There’s no time to waste though, as we believe that most of these deals won’t make it to the end of the shopping event.

  • SodaStream 60L Co2 Stock-Up Bundle —
  • SodaStream Art sparkling water maker bundle —
  • SodaStream Aqua Fizz sparkling water maker —
  • SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker bundle —
  • SodaStream Enso sparkling water maker —

How to choose a SodaStream on Prime Day

Several SodaStream alternatives have popped up, but SodaSteam’s sparking water makers are still considered by many as the top choices in the market. However, how are you going to maximize the discounts that you can get from Prime Day? You’re going to have to choose the best SodaStream for you, and we’re here to help you out in making your decision quickly because you may miss out on the potential savings if you take up too much time thinking about it.

While all of them will transform tap water into sparking water, you’re going to have to choose the model of SodaStream device that you’re going to buy. You’ll need to consider whether you want a wired or cordless soda maker —  a wired model is fine if you don’t think you’ll need to move the device to another room, but a cordless model will make it much easier of you’re planning to bring it with you around the house. Some models will require you to select the fizz level of your beverage manually, while some will do it automatically for you in preset levels that will eliminate he guesswork when you’re making sparkling drinks. Some SodaStream models only work with plastic bottles, while some can also accept glass bottles, so better be careful in choosing if you prefer using glass bottles with your sparking water.

Ultimately though, the decision on what SodaStream model to buy for Prime Day will depend on how much you’re willing to spend. It’s highly recommended that you set a maximum budget for this purchase, and stay committed to it. Fortunately, because prices are much cheaper with SodaStream Prime Day deals online, not only may you be able to afford a SodaStream sparkling water maker that was previously too expensive for you, you may also be able to purchase a bundle that includes everything that you need to start making soda water as soon as it gets delivered to your doorstep.

How we chose these SodaStream Prime Day deals

It’s not easy to narrow down all the SodaStream Prime Day deals that are available into our recommendations above, but what we can assure you is that we selected offers that are simply worth buying more than the others. We searched for the lowest prices and the largest discounts for these SodaStream sparking water makers and bundles so that you’ll be able to lock in a purchase that you’ll be proud of as your main takeaway from this year’s Prime Day.

You should know that Prime Day deals aren’t limited to Amazon, as manufacturers like SodaStream and retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also slashed prices in order to capture the attention of shoppers. That means there are a lot of sources for potential discounts when buying a SodaStream soda maker, but you don’t have to monitor all of them yourself. We’re going to do that for you over the course of the shopping holiday, and we’ll update the links on this page if we find any better SodaStream Prime Day deals across all of the websites that we’re watching.

