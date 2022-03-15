Best SodaStream Deals for March 2022

If you’ve been checking out the best soda makers for your home, it’s useful to be able to save money while treating yourself to the fun gadget. An ideal way to create the most refreshing of drinks, a soda maker can be a pricey investment, which is why we’ve checked out the best SodaStream deals to help you out. Read on while we take you through them.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker — $79, was $100

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch — $100, was $130

Why Buy

Carbonates up to 60 liters of water per cylinder

Easy to use

Energy efficient

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles except the glass carafe

The SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker keeps things simple yet highly effective. SodaStream considers it to be the best way to make fresh sparkling water with its simple-to-use system. The kit comes with the water maker, quick connect 60-liter CO2 cylinder, plus 1-liter, dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, reusable carbonating bottles too. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water, so it should put you in good stead for a while.

When it comes to using it, the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker offers an easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick and effortless carbonation. All you need to do is choose how many bubbles you would like and get to work. The SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker is the company’s newest machine. It’s sleek and modern, being able to fit anywhere and go anywhere. That’s because — impressively — no electricity is needed. It’s designed to be the perfect starter kit for anyone keen to dive into the world of SodaStream but not wishing to spend too much on the kit.

Stylish and simple, the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker fits perfectly in your living space. It’s sleek enough for you to hide away but it looks good enough that you’ll rarely want to. Instead, you’ll be using it frequently to make delicious drinks. All you need to do is fill the bottle up with water, then hook it up to the device within seconds and simply wait for the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker to do the hard work for you. It’s a true dream to work if you hate the taste of plain water but you want to stay a bit healthier than fizzy soft drinks that can be full of sugar and other unpleasant additives.

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch — $100, was $130

Why Buy

One-touch use

Sleek design

Powered by electricity

Three levels of fizz

The SodaStream Fizzi One Touch is an ideal SodaStream if you’re sold on the idea and want the maximum level of convenience possible. It comes with the Sparkling Water Maker, a 60-liter CO2 cylinder plus a 1-liter, reusable carbonating bottle. From there, you barely have to do much more. It’s powered by electricity so all you need to do is pick from one of the three levels of fizz by tapping a button and you can enjoy far tastier water than ever before. Like with other SodaStream devices, it has a snap-lock bottle connection type so it’s secure and takes hardly any effort to prepare.

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles except for the SodaStream glass carafe, the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch focuses on simplicity throughout. All you really need to do is consider how many bubbles you want before leaving it to get to work. It’s better for you as your drinks are healthier but fizzier, thereby encouraging you to stick with this method. Also, you get to do your part in helping the environment by reducing the number of single-use plastic bottles you may use. It’s a feel-good experience in multiple ways.

By allowing you to enjoy such a personalized experience, you’ll soon fall in love with drinking water all over again. Being able to change the amount of fizz involved is a great move, and you can always add extra flavors courtesy of SodaStream’s extensive range of flavorings. With so many different flavors and recipes to choose from, you’ll wonder how you lived without a SodaStream device. It’s far better than buying carbonated drinks in every way. Better for the environment, your health, and even your bank balance, the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch is a real game-changer for the whole family.

