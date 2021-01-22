Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and time is running out to get gifts for all the special people in your life. Don’t fret, though, there are many sites online that offer delivery, and we’ve selected five that offer fast last-minute delivery for gifts, bouquets, and more. You can’t really go wrong with flowers, after all. They’re wonderful for any occasion and make elegant pieces anywhere you put them.

From classic rose bouquets to beautifully designed arrangements, there’s a wide variety of options available. Best of all, you can make your flower delivery extra special and personal with custom vases that include inscriptions and monograms. With V-Day falling on Sunday, February 14, now is the time to browse some of the best last-minute flower delivery sites for your loved one.

Best Overall: 1-800 Flowers

Make your Valentine’s Day date night complete with the perfect flower arrangement from 1-800 Flowers. If you’re wanting someone to hand-deliver a bouquet of flowers, chocolates, balloons, and other Valentine’s Day gifts to a loved one, 1-800 Flowers has everything you need. Check out with confidence knowing you’re using one of the best flower delivery services.

With their deal of the week, there are often a few decent deals to be had.

Shop Flowers

Best Arrangements: Bouqs

Bouqs is a startup site with eco-friendly farmers and local artisan florists. Flowers are delivered fresh and backed by Bouq’s 100-Percent Happiness Guarantee policy. Although Bouqs is slightly pricier than the competition, they have striking creations that wow away the competition. If you were looking to deliver roses in full bloom, a love bouquet, a corsage, fresh flowers, or carnations, Bouqs has got you covered with great last-minute flowers.

If you place your first order today and sign up via email, you can get 20% off. All customers can also enjoy 30% off for every friend you refer. Your gift will look like it came straight from the garden.

Shop Flowers

Best Bouqets: Teleflora

Teleflora offers same-day delivery and next-day flower delivery on most of its bouquets. Flower options include timeless floral arrangements with roses, carnations, daisies, tulips, lilies, and more. Same-day flower delivery is available for orders placed before 3 p.m. on weekdays and before 12 p.m. on weekends (in your recipient’s time zone). Also be sure to check out Teleflora’s Deal of the Day, which comes directly from a local florist’s one-of-a-kind-design for customers.

The LA-based flower company always has its Valentine’s Day flowers hand-arranged and hand-delivered by local florists so you’ll be supporting a local business, too.

Shop Flowers

Best for personalization: From You Flowers

Finding the right bouquet for your Valentine can be a challenge, but with the vast selection of beautiful flowers from From You Flowers, you’ll get it right. From You Flowers offers best value flowers that comes with a glass vase to display your bouquet. Choose packages that come with teddy bears and chocolates to create the perfect gift.

Shop Flowers

Best for plant lovers: The Sill

The Sill is a plant delivery site but you can also order orchids, roses, and cacti that will last down the road. Flowers are a lovely addition but indoor plants can help elevate your space year round. You can shop for individual live plants or choose from subscription boxes. Whether you’re gifting a plant lover or a new plant parent, rest assured that each plant comes with a care card to get you started.

Shop Plants

Looking for more great ideas for Valentine’s Day? We created a list of lady-approved Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your valentine.

Editors' Recommendations