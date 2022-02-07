Celebrate With One of These Best Valentine’s Day Ideas

Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away, so if you are dating someone or are in a relationship, you might be starting to feel the pressure of coming up with something to do to celebrate. Coming up with Valentine’s Day ideas can be surprisingly difficult. Some couples are happy just going out to dinner at a favorite restaurant or staying home and binging on a favorite TV show while cuddling on the couch.

But if your partner prefers surprises or more outside-the-box experiences, you may want to plan a more unique Valentine’s Day date. Not sure what to do for Valentine’s Day? Keep reading for romantic and fun Valentine’s Day ideas, and make your loved one feel special and appreciated by your gesture.

What Are Some Ideas To Do on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day ideas don’t have to be elaborate or all-day affairs. You can plan a simple activity or something a little out of the ordinary, and make the day special. Here are a few ideas for things to do on Valentine’s Day:

Go to a drive-in movie or set up one yourself with a projector

Re-create your first date together, either by going to the same place or replicating it at home or in some other way

Take a spin class, yoga class, or other exercise class together

Go to a museum or art exhibit together

Watch live music or go to a jazz show or bar with an open mic

Go sing karaoke together

Take a mixology class together or try your hand at shaking up unique cocktails

Go to a wine tasting or chocolate tasting

Try an escape room together

Go indoor rock climbing

Challenge other couples at trivia night at a local bar or go head-to-head with board games

Go bowling

Volunteer together

Book a night at a fancy hotel

Go glamping

Go rollerblading or ice skating

Take an evening hike to an open spot, have dessert, and lie back and stargaze together

Take a ballroom dance class

Have a bonfire or patio fire and make s’mores

Watch stand-up comedy or go to a local comedy club

Find an old-school arcade and go play games

Do a paint and sip class or create one at home

Go night skiing at a local ski mountain

How Can I Make Valentine’s Day Special for Him?

Valentine’s Day is often centered around women — girlfriends, fiancees, wives, and mothers — so much so that there’s even the term “Galentine’s Day” for women to show love for one another, particularly if they are single. That said, plenty of men still enjoy a romantic or sweet gesture on Valentine’s Day, and if you’re a woman, man, or non-binary person in a relationship with a man, you can make Valentine’s Day special for him. Here are a few Valentine’s Day ideas for men:

Cook his favorite meal

Go to a wine tasting or beer tasting

Take him to a sports game, concert, or show

Watch stand-up comedy

Go for a hike, afternoon bike ride, or outdoor adventure

Give him a back massage

Make him a playlist of the songs you both love

Make a slideshow of cute photos of the two of you

Plan a weekend getaway together

Go to a sports bar and play pool and bar games

Surprise him at work and take him to lunch

Do a flirty photoshoot for him

Make him chocolate-covered strawberries from scratch

Have lunch delivered to his workplace

Make a charcuterie board with wine, cheese, and fruit and enjoy it together

Put together a gift basket for him or buy him a premade Valentine’s Day gift basket

Write him a love letter, song, or story

Do one of his favorite activities with him, even if you don’t love it yourself

Pack him a special lunch for work

Get him a cameo from someone he admires

Set up a scavenger hunt for him with clues only he would understand, and end with a romantic gift, picnic, or other surprise

How Can I Make Valentine’s Day Special for Her?

While many women say they don’t care about Valentine’s Day or deny the desire to do anything special to celebrate, doing something for your girlfriend, fiancee, or wife for Valentine’s Day can make her feel special and loved. If your girlfriend or wife is more into experiences than Valentine’s Day gifts, consider one of the following ideas:

Give her a foot massage or back massage, or treat her to a professional spa day

Try your hand at making her a fancy dessert

Surprise her at work at the end of her day and whisk her off to a fancy dinner

Order a meal kit delivery box and cook a special meal

Take her stargazing

Take a confection-making class together

Make her breakfast in bed or take her out to a local breakfast restaurant

Make her a scrapbook of your relationship

Take her on an excursion, somewhere in town where you rarely go

Set up an at-home wine and chocolate tasting

What Can You Do at Home for Valentine’s Day?

You don’t have to venture out to an expensive and potentially overcrowded restaurant, bar, or other public establishment to have a great Valentine’s Day. There are actually quite a few at-home options, spanning the gamut from romantic and intimate Valentine’s Day ideas to fun and playful activities. A quiet night in together can be just as memorable — if not more so — which is why many couples choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a simple date right at home. Here are a few ideas:

An intimate spa night with massages or a bubble bath

Cooking a special dish together

Dancing

Writing each other songs or poems and performing them

Reminiscing over photos or just sharing memories

Playing board games, video games, or cards

Transporting yourselves around the world by turning the living room or kitchen into a foreign country and eating foods and doing activities native to that region

Playing instruments, singing, or making music together

Having a movie night with popcorn and candy

Watching comedy

Doing arts and crafts

Baking cookies, cupcakes, or bread

Mixing cocktails

Having a picnic in the backyard

Watching the sunset

Enjoying breakfast in bed

Drawing or painting one another

Making fondue

Ordering takeout or delivery

Doing yoga together

