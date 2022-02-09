Try These Romantic Ideas for Valentine’s Day at Home

Valentine’s Day is certainly a holiday designed for couples, so if you’re dating or in a committed relationship, there’s a good chance you’d like to plan something romantic for your date or significant other. Heading out to a fancy dinner or hitting a wine bar may be appealing to some couples, but Valentine’s Day menus tend to be expensive and it’s often impossible to get reservations at restaurants. That said, there are some really romantic Valentine’s Day ideas you can do right at home.

The best at-home Valentine’s Day ideas make your loved one feel special, and can often be more thoughtful and memorable than going out. You can personalize the experience, and enjoy more intimacy and privacy without having other diners and couples just an arm’s length away.

If you’ve never celebrated Valentine’s Day at home before, you may want some inspiration and ideas for what to do, what foods to cook or prepare, and even how to decorate your home. We have you covered. Keep reading for romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day at home and make this Valentine’s Day a holiday that you’ll always remember.

Romantic Ideas for Valentine’s Day at Home

There are romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day at home, which can draw you closer as a couple, save money without needing to go out, and create a memorable and intimate night. Here are a few romantic at-home Valentine’s Day ideas:

Create an at-home Valentine’s Day spa and give each other massages and take a bubble bath

Clear space in your living room for a ballroom, put together a playlist, and dance the night away

Have breakfast in bed

Have a picnic dinner on the patio or in the backyard

Write each other love letters and then take turns reading them to one another

Put together a slideshow of photos of the two of you

Order fancy pastries from a local bakery and have an at-home Valentine’s Day dessert tasting

At-Home Valentines Day Ideas

At-home Valentine’s Day ideas don’t have to be expensive or particularly romantic. They can also be playful, laid back, and just something the two of you would enjoy together. For example, if you both love playing video games, play cooperatively and try to get to new levels or go head-to-head and turn up the competition. Here are a few at-home Valentine’s Day ideas:

Have a movie night: Cuddle up and watch a new or favorite movie. Pop fresh popcorn and have a candy station with all sorts of movie theater favorites.

Have a game night: Turn back time and play classic board games or video games that you either enjoyed as kids or still make time for as adults. Or spice things up and play truth or dare.

Do a craft together: Try a fun art project like your own canvas painting and wine sipping night, or make pottery or other easy arts and crafts. You can buy kits and supplies online and follow tutorials on YouTube or craft sites.

Go on a scavenger hunt: Harness your creativity and set up a scavenger hunt with clues around the house ending in a gift or surprise. Use clues that point to memories or things you share together.

Stream live music or comedy: Platforms like Twitch have live music streaming, enabling you to have a concert experience at home.

Have a wine and cheese night: Put together a charcuterie board with fruit, wine, and cheese.

Go “camping”: Set up a tent indoors, make s’mores, tell ghost stories or sing songs, and cuddle together looking up at glow-in-the-dark ceiling stars.

Shake it up: Try your hand at making fancy cocktails together.

Valentine’s Day Decoration Ideas at Home

You can set a romantic ambience with various at-home Valentine’s Day decorations. The Valentine’s Day decorations you choose should be based on the vibe you’re going for, your budget, and your craftiness. For example, if you’d like something cutesy, you can get Valentine’s Day mylar balloons and string up pink and red crepe paper, whereas is you’re going for something elegant and seductive, a pathway of twinkling tea lights and scattered rose petals leading from the dinner table to the bathtub or bedroom may be a better fit.

There are endless possibilities for Valentine’s Day decorations at home, particularly if you’re interested in DIY Valentine’s Day decorations. Here are a few ideas:

Tea light candles

Rose petals

Fresh flowers like carnations, tulips, roses, or lilies

White duvet with red heart pillows

Red satin sheets

Twinkle lights

Red or pink bath towels

Balloons

DIY Valentine’s Day Decorations

Kiss balloons: Get white helium balloons and use lipstick to stamp smooches on each balloon.

Heart streamers: Small construction paper hearts attached to long ribbons or string draped around.

Handmade “stained glass”: Tissue paper hearts decoupaged and hung in windows.

Paper heart wreath: Origami or construction paper hearts arranged in a large heart-shaped wreath.

Valentine’s Day Meal Ideas at Home

Most Valentine’s Day dates revolve around a meal. Whether you’re more of a breakfast-in-bed couple or a candlelit dinner duo, there are some really romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day meals at home. Here are a few of the best ideas for Valentine’s Day meals at home:

Order delivery or takeout from your favorite restaurant. Consider getting food from a special restaurant, such as where you had your first date or where you proposed. Relive the experience at home by ordering the same foods and reminiscing about the experience.

Purchase a meal kit delivery box, such as HelloFresh or Sun Basket, and cook up a unique meal together. Most meal kit deliveries allow you to sign up and cancel any time. Plus, a lot of the top meal kit delivery services are offering special Valentine’s Day-themed choices for delivery by February 14.

Cook a special meal: If your sweetheart has a favorite meal, or you want to replicate a special meal you shared in your relationship, try cooking it yourself or cooking it together as a date night activity. There are lots of cooking videos online or consider a site like SideChef, which walks you through each step of a recipe with pictures and videos, if you’re shaky on your cooking skills. SideChef also curates a list of all the ingredients you’ll need and sends them to your local Walmart for pickup to eliminate the hassle of grocery shopping.

Take a trip to the 70’s: An easy DIY Valentine’s Day dinner and dessert idea is to make it a fondue party. Fondue is easy to make and it can be sensual to dip and feed each other different foods. After a cheese fondue dinner, stay on theme with a luscious chocolate fondue dessert. You can make chocolate-covered strawberries, and dip other fruits, marshmallows, graham crackers, and more. Interactive foods can set the mood for an intimate Valentine’s Day at home.

Make heart-shaped foods, using heart-shaped cookie cutters, a heart-shaped waffle iron, or a knife (carefully): For example, you can make heart-shaped pancakes or waffles for breakfast, heart-shaped grilled cheese sandwiches for lunch, heart-shaped mini pizzas for dinner, and heart-shaped cookies or brownies for a sweet finish.

