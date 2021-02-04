Breakfast in Bed for Valentine’s Day: 15 Accessories You Need to Prepare

Romantic getaways don’t need to take place in an inn when you have the right stuff at home. Everyone loves breakfast. And everyone loves breakfast in bed even more. If you were thinking of surprising your loved one with breakfast in bed this Valentine’s Day, you’ll need a few things to make it special. Gift your significant other the luxury of waking up to a full tray of home-made deliciousness. This romantic gesture brings the splendor of a 5-star hotel home. It’s a win all-around. For more morning inspiration, you may want to check out these egg-cellent breakfast in bed recipes.

Related Reading

Breakfast Tray: Home-It Bed Tray

You’re going to go through all this trouble to make breakfast — you should definitely have something to serve it on. Deliver the spread in style with this bamboo tray. A stylish as it is functional, this breakfast-in-bed tray is built with side handles and folding legs for easy handling and space-saving storage. Show off the fancy breakfast for Valentine’s Day, anniversary, birthday, or any other special occasion.

French Press: Veken French Press Coffee Maker

Your significant other will be needing a little coffee after that mimosa. This Veken French Press should help with that. It’s equipped with convenient features that ensure a perfect pour every time, a stainless steel elegant design, and an ergonomic handle for an easy steady pour. The borosilicate glass is not only sleek but durable and lets you watch the coffee-making process. The best part of this French press is that it comes with a bunch of extra accessories such as a milk frother, cleaning wand, and extra filters.

Milk Frother: Miroco Milk Frother

Whip up a professional-looking drink for your partner with this Miroco Milk Frother. Its lightweight build comes with an ergonomic handle and stainless steel design. Get creative with your caffeine concoctions by fancying up that plain old milk and making it frothy. Turn coffee, hot chocolate, coffees, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and fancier and delicious.

Latte Art: Coffee Stencils and Milk Frother

Show off your latte art skills with some coffee stencils for that morning cappuccino. This milk frother and coffee stencil set is a more affordable milk frother option with great accessories. You can pretend to be a barista with fun smiley face cinnamon designs or a simple I heart you.

Cute Ice Cubes: Cimerac Silicone Mini Heart Ice Cube Molds

Sometimes it’s the little details. Heart-shaped ice in a breakfast Valentine’s Day cocktail will make it extra noteworthy. This two silicone trays make 55 mini heart-shaped cubes.

Electric Griddle: Presto Electric Griddle with Removable Handles

If you don’t already own a portable electric griddle, now is the perfect time to grab one for your kitchen. Breakfast enthusiasts know that the best way to prepare eggs, bacon, and pancakes is with a large nonstick surface to make everything you need. This griddle lets you control temperature and heats up very fast.

Crepe Set: Ballarini Crepe Pan Set

Nothing says romance like sharing a crepe dessert. This crepe pan kit from Ballarini is ready to be your helping hand in making. this delicious French dessert. The set comes with a 10-inch oven-safe, non-stick crepe pan, a wooden spreader for consistent crepes, and a wooden spatula for serving and flipping. Now all you need is a delicious batter and you’re set.

Dessert Stand: Agyvvt 3-Tier Display Tower (2-Set)

Sticking with the French pastry theme, if you want to use a stand to display your assortment of French pastries. (crepes, croissant, macaroons, to name a few) a dessert stand is an inexpensive way to step it up for any breakfast or brunch.

CucinaPro Heart Waffle Maker

If your lover is not a fan of crepes, convince them that carbs are good with a stack of heart-shaped waffles. Add some strawberries and cinnamon syrup, and voila! This waffle maker from CucinaPro lets you create five heart-shaped waffles at the same time. The cool touch handles and stainless steel housing ensure safe handling of the waffle maker, while the non-stick grids mean easy cleanup.

Spatula: OXO Good Grips Silicone Flexible Pancake Turner

If waffles and crepes aren’t the thing, but for some reason, they like pancakes, then have this foolproof, giant spatula on hand for perfect cakes on every flip. This thing is absurdly convenient, and not only is it perfect for pancakes, it can also be used when cooking omelets, burgers, grilled sandwiches, and toast. Its stainless steel construction consists of a comfortable handle for a non-slip grip plus a flexible silicone edge for easy gliding beneath the food.

Teapot: Sweese Porcelain Teapot

Breakfast or not, tea is one of the most popular drinks and you can enjoy it at any time. This adorable porcelain teapot can hold enough tea for two mugs. It’ll be an elegant addition on the breakfast tray. Best of all, it’s dishwasher safe and it’s available in six different colors.

Mini Sauce Bowls: Sauce Dip Bowls with Tray

Don’t forget about the condiments. Whether it’s breakfast in bed or a picnic, these mini bowls are great for jams, butter, and dipping sauces. The set includes a bamboo tray and three white bowls.

Cream and Sugar Set: Tiangr Ceramic Sugar Bowl and Cream Set

Bring the coffee shop into your hope with this easy to transport cream and sugar set. It has an adorable heart-shaped design and comes with a bamboo tray and a spoon. Make every morning special with this easy to transport cream and sugar set.

Flapjack & Waffle Mix: Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Honey Flapjack & Waffle Mix

If you’re fancying up the coffee, you might as well fancy up the pancakes or waffles with this fluffy Butterfly & Honey mix. Simply add milk or water to the mix and you’ll have a delicious breakfast in minutes. Toss in your toppings of choice — such as fruits, ice cream, bacon, and eggs — for a delectable upgrade.

Instant Camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

While not a necessarily a breakfast-in-bed necessity, having an instant camera is great for capturing special moments like Valentine’s Day and especially the breakfast spread in bed. Capture your significant other with their cute little white milk mustache and immediately get to carry that picture in your wallet or start your own album. This kit is the perfect starting bundle and is a great value.

Editors' Recommendations