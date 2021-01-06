The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s more to breakfast than bacon and eggs, and turning the most important meal of the day from basic to brilliant can be as simple as adding syrup. Whether you prefer a sweet or savory pancake start to your morning routine, pancakes are a quick, easy, and fun way to perk up your plate.

While making pancakes from scratch isn’t difficult, some days you don’t have time to whip up Grandma’s Sunday special (and who says you have to wait for the weekend to enjoy some fluffy flapjacks?) so having a go-to pancake mix is key. With so many mixes on the market, pancakes have never been more versatile — and dare we say healthy. From keto to gluten-free, paleo, or added protein, there’s bound to be a box brand to fit your lifestyle.

No matter how you stack them, these 9 pancake mixes will have you flipping out of bed and into the kitchen.

Best Overall: Bob’s Red Mill Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

Bob’s Red Mill has taken the brand’s famous flour and turned it into a classic buttermilk mix. There’s a reason why this is the company’s best-seller; it’s filled with healthy whole-grains but heavy on the buttery, rich flavor we all know and love.

Best for Paleo: Birch Benders Paleo Pancake & Waffle Mix

If cavemen could eat pancakes, they would definitely be these. This paleo mix from Birch Benders is made from the simplest ingredients and all you have to add is water. They go from pantry to plate into time and require zero hunting or gathering for your breakfast.

Best for Fitness: MET-Rx High Protein Pancake Mix

Take the work out of your morning with this easy-to-fix, protein-packed pancake mix. With 12 grams of protein, Met-Rx mix stacks up to even the healthiest morning menu. It’s got all the ingredients for a fitness-fueled breakfast so you can save the heavy lifting for the gym.

More Pancake Mixes We Love

Hungry Jack Extra Light & Fluffy Pancake & Waffle Mix

Hungry Jack has been our griddle guy for years. Whether you are craving the fluffiest pancakes or the most weightless waffles, this mix makes some of the most satisfying stacks you can find.

King Arthur Flour Cloud 9 Pancake Mix

Using only the finest flours, King Arthur’s royal mix has become a fast favorite on the morning market. Guaranteed to make the lightest, fluffiest flapjacks with a hint of sweetness for a breakfast that is fit for a king.

Kodiak Cakes Peanut Butter Power Cakes

These aren’t just pancakes, they’re power cakes. Kodiak Cakes are a healthy but hearty mix that’s perfect morning fuel for a day in the mountains or a trek to the office. The addition of peanut butter adds an irresistible flavor with a boost of protein.

Betty Crocker Bisquick Pancake and Baking Mix

Some people will say it’s not breakfast without Bisquick. This classic pancake mix has been at the top of the pantry list for years. While it may not be the healthiest on the market, its formula is tried and true and the floury mix can be used for all types of basic baking.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Buttermilk Baking & Pancake Mix

Get that old-time country feel in the comfort of your own kitchen with this restaurant recipe. Now you can start your day with Cracker Barrel’s famous fluffy pancakes or flavorful biscuits without waiting in line.

Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake Mix

Thanks to this mix from Simple Mills, you can have all the goodness of griddlecakes without any of the gluten. Made from organic, good-for-you ingredients, this bestselling vegan mix is a go-to for pancakes that are naturally sweet and simply delicious.

