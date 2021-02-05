The Best Places to Buy Chocolate-Covered Strawberries On Valentine’s Day

As you’re probably aware, Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and just because we’re all experiencing unprecedented life events isn’t an excuse not to get your significant other something special. In fact, it’s even more reason. Also, learn from past Valentine’s Days or other holidays where you and your partner agree to not get each other anything, but then the other still does, and you’re in the dog house indefinitely.

The great thing is that your partner will probably be cutting you some slack because of the pandemic. So, you don’t have to go the “grand gesture” route this year. Just put in minimal effort. That’s where we step in to help. Ordering chocolate-covered strawberries online is quick, painless, and gets you on the good side of your Valentine’s Day sweetie. We’ve taken the liberty of finding some of the top websites to buy chocolate-covered strawberries.

Top-Rated & Reviewed: Gourmet Gift Baskets-Triple Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

When we order time-sensitive items online, in terms of both spoilage and date, we want a dependable source. Among the companies we researched, Gourmet Gift Baskets has the top ratings and the most satisfied customer reviews. More often than not, their products arrive on time and as advertised. Every gift company feels the pinch on holidays like Valentines’ Day, but Gourmet Gift Baskets seems to power through. You’ll also get added points with your wife or girlfriend when you tell them it’s a woman-owned company.

Best Flower Strawberry Combo: Proflowers-One Dozen Valentine’s Day Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

If you’re wanting the Valentine’s Day “Old Faithful” package of flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries, Proflowers is the way to go. Everyone knows that Proflowers is known for their, well, flowers. However, they also have tons of other thoughtful gifts. If you’re not looking to get flowers, don’t worry. You can buy this sweet dozen all on its own.

High- End: Neiman Marcus-Chocolate Covered Company Chocolate Strawberries with Drizzles

Perhaps your partner has expensive tastes and high standards. While your shopping for Gucci, Vendi, and Prada, top off your online order with these Chocolate Covered Company Chocolate Strawberries with Drizzles from Neiman Marcus. You’ll be paying more, but you can count on the quality that Neimans has become associated with.

Best Bargain: Etsy-Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

If you’re looking to order some cheap chocolate-covered strawberries, then Etsy is your best bet. They’ve got pages and pages of vendors from all over the country that will ship you these tasty morsels. Keep in mind that these are mostly all small mom and pop shops. So the phrase “buyer beware” is emphasized here. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t trust anyone on Etsy. If you can find a vendor in your home town, you will save a great deal on shipping and walk away with a great bargain Valentine’s Day gift.

Best Variety: Shari’s Berries- Strawberry Smiles Dipped Strawberries

When looking for some excellent chocolate-covered strawberries, why not turn to the company that specializing in berry-related gifts? Shari’s Berries has a great variety of chocolate-covered-strawberry stylings that offer something unique this Valentine’s Day.

Best One-Stop Shop: Harry & David-Valentine’s Day Chocolate-Covered Strawberries and Cheesecake Pops

Harry and David’s strength as a gift delivery company lies in its partnerships. It partners with tons of companies, which allows it to provide a multitude of related gifts that you may be searching for. Cheesecake Pops have caught your eye. In that case, you can level up your gift with some chocolate-covered cherries, donuts, apples, graham crackers, jalapenos, and pretty much anything else you can think to dip in chocolate.

