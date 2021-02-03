One of the nicest parts of Valentine’s Day is enjoying quality time together and indulging in a delicious and romantic meal. If you’d prefer to have the food come to you instead of heading out to a restaurant this year, we have an amazing deal for you. Courtesy of Omaha Steaks, you can enjoy a fantastic Valentine’s Steakhouse Dinner for only $180. That’s a huge saving of over $130 off the cost of buying the items separately, working out to 43% off. If you want to go even bigger this Valentine’s Day, we’ve also looked at the best Valentine’s gifts for men and the best flower delivery deals, too.

The Omaha Steaks Valentine’s Steakhouse Dinner is truly phenomenal. For $180, you get 4 (8 oz.) boneless New York strip steaks, 4 (3 oz.) Gourmet Crab Cakes, 1 (32 oz.) pack of Lobster Mac & Cheese, 2 (6.5 oz.) packs of Green Beans, 4 (4.2 oz.) Chocolate Molten Lava Cakes, plus a jar of signature seasoning for the beef.

The meal is designed to serve 4 so you can either have an indulgent meal across a couple of days or share with the whole family. It’s entirely up to you. Strip steak is considered one of the best cuts of steak to buy thanks to its firmer texture and bold beef flavor. In the case of Omaha Steaks’ New York strips, the meat has been aged for at least 21 days to ensure maximum tenderness so it’ll taste fantastic. The crab meats have been handmade in the Chesapeake Bay style with freshly caught blue crab meat and are ideal for an appetizer or side, while the lobster Mac & Cheese uses the finest Cavatappi pasta along with a velvety white cheddar cream sauce to complement the lobster. Even the green beans have been made extra special with onions, peppers, and a seasoned sauce. The chocolate molten lava cake promises to be smooth and creamy, too, thanks to its use of premium Swiss chocolate.

Mouth not quite salivating yet? Well, Omaha Steaks is also regarded as one of the best places to order meat online so you’re guaranteed a wonderful meal.

Ordinarily priced at $314 if bought separately, you can buy this amazing Valentine’s Steakhouse Dinner for just $180 at Omaha Steaks for a strictly limited time only. It’s sure to make your Valentine’s Day extra special this year.

