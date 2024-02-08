The 10 best places to order meat online in 2024

We are natural carnivores. One of the food items we crave is meat, and nothing beats a good roast, grill, bake, or sear of a delicious cut of meat. And if you know how to smoke meat like a pro, you have a gift. But with prices skyrocketing, many local grocery stores running out of stock, and an explosion of online and e-commerce options, buying your meat locally only sometimes makes sense. As an alternative, you can actually buy fresh meat online. You get what you’re craving, it’s delivered right to your doorstep, and you can freeze it until you’re ready to cook. Sure, you’ll always be at the mercy of the market price of meat, but since direct-to-buyer meat suppliers don’t face many of the overhead costs of a local butcher or supermarket, the prices are very comparable. Regardless, if any of this sounds enticing to you, we will look at the best places to buy fresh meat online in 2024. Put on your apron, grab a decent blade, and let’s cut into it.

The TK best places to buy fresh meat online

Shop if you want the best value packages with complete meals for your family.

if you want the best value packages with complete meals for your family. Shop at if you want well-fed, pasture-raised meat with no hormones or antibiotics.

if you want well-fed, pasture-raised meat with no hormones or antibiotics. Shop at if you want specialty meats like upper prime Angus beef, Wagyu, or lamb.

if you want specialty meats like upper prime Angus beef, Wagyu, or lamb. Shop at if you want well-priced bundles for your family of high-quality American meat and seafood.

if you want well-priced bundles for your family of high-quality American meat and seafood. Shop at if you want to give the gift of delicious homecooked meals to friends and family.

if you want to give the gift of delicious homecooked meals to friends and family. Shop at if you want a big selection of Wagyu meats.

if you want a big selection of Wagyu meats. Shop at if you want meat, poultry, seafood, Foie Gras, and an eclectic list of food options.

if you want meat, poultry, seafood, Foie Gras, and an eclectic list of food options. Shop at if you want Kurabuta pork, American Wagyu, dry-aged meats, seafood, and other unique breeds.

if you want Kurabuta pork, American Wagyu, dry-aged meats, seafood, and other unique breeds. Shop at if you want a curated selection of cured meats for snacking and socializing.

if you want a curated selection of cured meats for snacking and socializing. Shop at if you want to try gator, yak, camel, kangaroo, and other unique meats.

Omaha Steaks

Best overall

Omaha Steaks are the OGs of the mail-order meat game and now they’ve taken operations online. Okay, they’ve had their operations online for a while now, but you get the point. Omaha Steaks has been providing door-direct meat since before the internet or even the fax machine was invented in 1952. That’s wild, but not as wild as the meat and food selections they offer. Omaha is particularly good at providing high-value bundles or packages. Rather than picking out just one steak — which you absolutely can do — you order in bundles with a bunch of meat options, sometimes including desserts, sides, and more. Many of Omaha Steaks’ pairings create a complete meal, so it’s the perfect option for families and just about any size family to boot. Free shipping is available on most orders, but the bundles can be expensive, especially if you don’t want everything included in them.

Recommended Videos

Porter Road

Best pasture-raised

Co-founded by two best bud butchers, James Peisker and Chris Carter, Porter Road is committed to providing the highest-quality meat. Based in Nashville, Porter Road works only with select local farms and processes all the meat in its own facility in Kentucky. Not only that, but the brand hand-cuts every piece, even custom orders — now that’s dedication. The go-to options include curated “meat boxes” like the Butcher’s Choice Box, which includes steaks, filets, pork chops, ground beef, bacon, and more, for $165 per month. There are affordable options, as well, and you have full control over how often the boxes are shipping — every two, four, or eight weeks — and you can change boxes at any time. Of course, you can also shop individual meats across beef, pork, chicken, and market categories. All orders ship fresh, but shipping is not free, although a flat rate fee is available for all orders over $125.

Holy Grail Steak Co.

Best for specialty meats

If you want specialty meats like Japanese, Australian, and American Wagyu beef cuts, or Upper Prime Black Angus, then you’ll love the selection at Holy Grail Steak Co. Admittedly, prices are a bit higher than some of the other online meat companies, but also they’re not unreasonable. You can choose from individual cuts or bundles, like a date night evening for two with enough food to feed a couple. You’ll also find selections of carrot-finished beef, Kurobuta pork, quality salmon from the Southern Alps of New Zealand, and some free-range Sonoma Valley lamb. We’re partial to the 8-ounce Tajima American Wagyu Beef burger patties — they’re divine. Free ground shipping is available for orders over $199. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate.

Good Chop

Best family value

Starting at $149 per month for up to 36 portions or 14 pounds of your choice, Good Chop is an excellent place to shop for families small to large. The next size up is $269 per month for 72 portions or 28 pounds. From MSC Certified Seafood to USDA Prime Angus Beef, Good Chop provides top-quality seafood, chicken, and beef, all sourced in the United States. Founded with the simple mission to bring Americans an online butcher they can trust, the Good Chop team partners with domestic family farms and fisheries to provide responsibly raised products without antibiotics or added hormones. You can customize your box and schedule flexible deliveries on your terms. Both of Good Chop’s boxes include free shipping.

Harry & David

Best for gifting

Harry & David is not inherently a meat-focused company, but instead has been an online and mail-order gift company for years. You may have even used it to get your sweetheart a box of its chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day at one point or another. However, it has upped its meat game with a fine meat division. You can surprise a friend or family member with the Artisan Meat and Cheese Gift or the Fine Meats Deluxe subscription box — there are a lot of great choices. And if you’re sending a gift to someone who isn’t the best cook, it also has pre-prepared options you can pop right in the oven, like stuffed pork loin or filet mignon beef Wellington. Shipping is not free but there are affordable options and add-ons you can select before checkout.

Kansas City Cattle Company

Best for Wagyu

At Kansas City Cattle Company, it’s all wagyu, all the way. Wagyu ribeye, strip steak, tomahawk steak, shaved peppered beef, tri-tip roast, brisket, even beef chorizo — it’s all wagyu. And sure, there are a ton of places to buy Wagyu beef online, but with KC you always know where it’s coming from, specializing in Wagyu beef from the loin to the liver. It selects cows from the most established Wagyu breeders and raises them farm-to-plate at their Weston, Missouri, ranch. You’ll be supporting a veteran-owned and -operated company, as Patrick Montgomery served in the 1st Ranger Battalion of the U.S. Army. He employs and mentors veterans and donates proceeds from sales to many veterans’ foundations. Shipping is free on orders over $400, but otherwise, you’re paying.

Best selection

You’ll find just about anything you’re looking for in the D’Artagnan store, from meat and game to duck, other poultry, seafood, and Foie Gras. It also has tons of delicious add-ons that will complement your meat of choice, such as truffles, mushrooms, and ramps. Or, you could go the entertainment route and grab charcuterie to share. Whatever your choice, you’re getting organic, free-range, and grass-fed meats from independent family farms and ranches. It’s no stretch to claim D’Artagnan offers some of the best choices all around. Shipping is not free but you do have a few options, like ground or overnight delivery.

Snake River Farms

Best for Kurabuta pork

Although Snake River Farms is famous for its proprietary breeds of Wagyu and other cattle, it offers a great selection of Kurobuta pork. Kurabuta pork, like Wagyu beef, is a special breed of pig (Berkshire) that has a flavor that makes it hard to go back to store-bought pork once you’ve tried it. The rich marbling in the meat makes it perfectly moist and tasty. If you’re looking for hams, ribs, or even bacon that will change your life, you must try SNF. But also, it has an excellent selection of American Wagyu, dry-aged meats, seafood, and beyond. Shipping is not free but reasonable, and you can order both individual meat selections or bundles and boxes.

Carnivore Club

Best for snacking

Suppose you don’t want the big cuts of meat, but instead, you prefer to graze — snack from trays like charcuteries. Carnivore Club is ideal for that, with its cured meats from salami to jerky. It has a bunch of great charcuterie packs that pair the finest accouterments that will have your board looking lovely. It’s a subscription box with artisan cured meats, including about four to six selections in each box. Rather than choosing the meats yourself, it’s all curated. Just join the club and go. Shipping is free.

Fossil Farms

Best for game

Beef is wonderful, but what if you want to be more adventurous? Need some rabbit for stew? Want gator tail for cajun deep fry? No problem. Kangaroo, just to say you tried it? Look no further than Fossil Farms. Don’t worry, they have a standard selection, too, like beef, chicken, turkey, and sausages. But the fascinating selection is the real allure. You can try yak, wild boar, squab, ostrich, elk, camel, bison, and even antelope. Yak short ribs are delicious. All meats are sourced from independently owned farms and ranches, sustainably raised, and responsibly harvested. Shipping is not free, unfortunately, but is available nationwide.

More places to buy fresh meat online

Here are some other great places to buy fresh meat online:

FarmFoods: Tired of meat companies sending you a measly 10 to 15 pounds at a time? If so, you should look into FarmFoods. You can actually buy a whole, 100% grass-fed cow’s worth of meat in a single go, sliced into all the best cuts. Basically, you can buy in bulk.

Tired of meat companies sending you a measly 10 to 15 pounds at a time? If so, you should look into FarmFoods. You can actually buy a whole, 100% grass-fed cow’s worth of meat in a single go, sliced into all the best cuts. Basically, you can buy in bulk. Goldbelly: Meats, meals, and meats. At Goldbelly, you can order by cuts, meals, and more. For example, the chicken and beef kebab weekender box includes everything you need to make the meal, or you can opt for the bundle that includes everything to prepare Guy Fieri’s BBQ Chicken Trash Can nachos. It’s also the perfect place to go if you want to gift some food to family or friends.

Meats, meals, and meats. At Goldbelly, you can order by cuts, meals, and more. For example, the chicken and beef kebab weekender box includes everything you need to make the meal, or you can opt for the bundle that includes everything to prepare Guy Fieri’s BBQ Chicken Trash Can nachos. It’s also the perfect place to go if you want to gift some food to family or friends. Heritage Foods: With ridiculously high standards for the meats delivered by its partners, Heritage Foods has strict guidelines for biodiversity, sustainability, healthy food, and animal welfare. These extra efforts are reflected in the price, but it’s well worth it for the unmatched flavor.

With ridiculously high standards for the meats delivered by its partners, Heritage Foods has strict guidelines for biodiversity, sustainability, healthy food, and animal welfare. These extra efforts are reflected in the price, but it’s well worth it for the unmatched flavor. Rastelli’s: High-quality meats and foods don’t always have to come at a premium price and Rastelli’s is a testament to that ideal. You’ll find delicious, sizable cuts of meat with a wide variety to choose from, all at accessible and reasonable prices. Rastelli’s also has a lucrative rewards program for loyal customers.

Editors' Recommendations