This Is the Best Gift for Meat Lovers for Valentine’s Day

If your Valentine is a meat-lover, here’s your chance to buy them the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day 2021. You may have looked at other Valentine’s Day gift ideas that your man will genuinely appreciate. You might also be searching for the best flower delivery deals for Valentine’s Day 2021. If either of those is you, we’ve got you covered. But if we had you at “Is your Valentine a meat-lover,” you needn’t look further. Omaha Steaks has a special deal for this Valentine’s day you can order right now and get a full 50% savings. Omaha Steaks’ Ultimate Family Favorites packageis on sale for $180, half off the $360 the 34 items included in the package would cost if purchased separately. That’s a $180 savings.

Let’s break down what’s included in Omaha Steaks’ Ultimate Family Favorites package. The bundle includes four 5-ounce Butcher’s Cut Filet Mignons, four 5-ounce Top Sirloin Steaks, eight 4-ounce Omaha Steaks Burgers, four 4.5-ounce Chicken Fried Steaks, four 3-ounce Kielbasa Sausages, and one 12-ounce package of Omaha Steaks All-Beef Meatballs. In addition, the package comes with four 2.88-ounce Potatoes au Gratin, four 4-ounce Caramel Apple Tartlets, and a 3.1-ounce jar of Omaha Steaks Signature Seasoning.

Omaha Steaks does have other package deals to choose from. You can select from a wide variety of meats and meat cuts, chicken, pork, and more types of seafood than you can probably name. Other selections from Omaha Steaks menus include Starter and Sides, Desserts, Wine, personal Gifts, and Business Gifts. If you want to choose a winner, take a clue from the company’s name. You can’t go wrong with the Omaha Steaks Ultimate Family Favorites package. Save 50% and get free shipping to bring tears of joy to your meat-lovers’ eyes.

So odds are there nothing much standing in your way for the best-ever Valentine’s Day gift if your special someone is a meat lover. Order meat online in 2021 to save trips to the butcher. Flowers are nice, chocolates are yummy, but the Omaha Steaks Ultimate Family package will give the two of you a dozen meals with scrumptious ingredients. Order now to save $180 when you buy the Omaha Steaks Ultimate Family Favorites package at 50%, for $180. Oh, and did we mention that shipping is free?

