Wayfair’s 2021 Way Day deals are in full swing today and tomorrow. We’ve already been astounded by deals on furniture, grills, and more, but three kitchen knife set deals in particular stand out as excellent bargains. If you’re in the market for knife deals, you’ll for sure want to check out these deals on Henckels and Viking knives.

Viking Steakhouse Pakka Wood Steak Knife 7-Piece Set — $110, was $275

You can save $165 or 60% off the list price of the Viking Steakhouse Pakka wood steak knife 7-piece set during the Way Day sale. The Viking knives’ Pakka wood handles are double-riveted around German stainless steel with full tang. Pakka wood is water and stain-resistant and the blades are partially serrated for ease in slicing. This set comes in a rubber wood box to protect the blades. Hand wash only if you want them to last the longest. Wayfair buyers rate these knives 4.9 stars (on a 5-star scale). Discounted from $275, the Viking Steakhouse Pakka wood steak knife 7-piece set is a steal at just $110, a 60% discount that saves you $165.

Henckels Modernist 13-piece Knife Block Set — $160, was $500

If you don’t already have a full set of high-quality kitchen knives, here’s your chance. During the Way Day 2021 sale, Wayfair slashed the price of the Henckels Modernist 13-piece Knife Block Set by 68%, knocking it down from $500 to just $160, a $340 savings. These dishwasher-safe, rust resistant stainless steel knives with metal handles are sturdy, balanced, and stylish. The 13-piece set includes four 4.5-inch steak knives, a 3-inch paring knife, 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch hollow edge Santoku, 8-inch bread knife, and an 8-inch chef’s knife. The set also includes kitchen shears, a sharpening steel, and a 12-slot black hardwood block. Additional matching steak knives are also on sale for $33 for four knives, marked down from $134. Don’t wait, and save $340 on the 13-piece Henckels Modernist kitchen knife set slashed from $500 to $160 for this sale.

Henckels Graphite 20-piece Self-Sharpening Block Set — $253, was $900

Whether you want to level-up an older ho-hum kitchen knife set or start off with an extra high-quality set superior knives and tools, the Henckels Graphite 20-piece Self-Sharpening Block Set is a magnificent way to take advantage of Wayfair’s Way Day 2021 sale. Normally $900, this set of knives is only $253, a walloping 72% discount. You’ll save $647 when you snag this kitchen knife deal. The set includes a self-sharpening storage block with slots lined with ceramic honing wheels that sharpen the knives each time they are removed or stored. You’ll get eight steak knives, a boning knife, carving and slicing knife, Chef’s knife, two paring knives, Santoku knife, kitchen shears, and two utility knives. Hesitation may see your opportunity to save $647 on this fabulous and complete set of Henckels kitchen knives. Buy now for $253 and save 72% on this knife deal.

