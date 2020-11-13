Know Your Knife: A Guide to the Best Steel for Knives

There are very few people who would disagree that knives are cool. The process of making a knife, the forging of steel, and the honing down of the blade is an ancient skill most of us would like to possess. If you want to take the art of knife-making as a hobby or just want to own a high-quality blade, you’ll need to up your steel knowledge.

Whether you’re into knives for practical everyday uses, personal protection, or cooking, it all comes down to the steel. Since steel is derived naturally from the earth, it’s the presence or absence of certain elements that make steel high- or low-grade. Since steel is an alloy made in about a zillion different ways, knowing what’s good and what’s not can be a dizzying experience. For this reason, we’ve put together a quick reference guide to some of the most common steels used in knives so you can make a more informed decision next time you buy a blade.

Before we dive in, let’s go over the most common elements present in steel and the properties they give it.

is one of the most important factors, as it functions as a hardening element and makes the iron stronger. Every type of steel will have some amount of carbon, and oftentimes, the amount can be telling of the quality of a blade. Low carbon means there is 0.3% or less carbon in the alloy, medium carbon is typically between 0.4% to 0.7%, and high is generally considered 0.8% and above. Chromium is what makes stainless steel stainless. Technically all steel can rust, but types with more chromium (usually around 12% to 13%) are much less prone to it.

increases wear resistance. Vanadium increases wear resistance and makes the blade harder.

Now that you know a bit about the different elements used in the production of steel, here’s a quick rundown of a few of the most common types you’re likely to encounter in knives. This definitely isn’t an exhaustive list, so if you ever come across steel you’re unfamiliar with, don’t hesitate to do some research.

400 Series

This is a material similar to the 400 series that has .5% carbon. Not a great steel by any means, but it’s not a bad one either, and it’s reasonably tough for the price. 440 Steel : There are three different types of 440 steel: 440A, 440B, and 440C. The further along in the alphabet, the better it gets. The only problem is that oftentimes manufacturers simply stamp “440” on the tang of the blade without the letter grade, so knowing what you’re buying is tricky. As a rule of thumb, if it doesn’t explicitly say 440C, it’s most likely a lower-end version like 440A or 440B. Certain knife manufacturers have even gone so far as to rename 440C as other things in order to differentiate the quality of the product. 440A Steel : This low-cost stainless steel has a carbon content range of .65% to .75%. It is the most rust-resistant of 440 steel, and 440C is the least rust-resistant of the three. However, taken as a whole, the 400 series is comprised of some of the most rust-resistant steel you can buy. 440B Steel : This is very similar to 440A but has a higher carbon content range (.75% to .95%), so it has better edge retention. 440C Steel : This steel has a carbon content range between .95% to 1.20% and is generally considered a higher-end steel. It’s extremely common in knives because it provides a good mixture of hardness and corrosion resistance, but also isn’t terribly expensive.

AUS Series

The biggest improvement of the AUS series (made in Japan) over the 400 Series is the addition of vanadium, which improves wear resistance and provides great toughness. This also reportedly makes the steel easier to sharpen.

: This fairly popular steel has .75% carbon, which makes it fairly tough. It also has more vanadium than AUS-6, so it holds an edge better. Cold Steel likes to use this stuff a lot in its blades. AUS-10 Steel: Our final option in this series has 1.1% carbon and is roughly comparable to 440C. It has more vanadium and less chromium than 440C, which makes it slightly tougher in comparison, but is also a little less rust-resistant.

ATS Series

SXXV Series

This series is becoming quite popular because of its strength, ability to resist rust, and how well it holds an edge. These are difficult steels to sharpen, though, if you do need to give them an edge. All of these knives are very wear-resistant. The 30, 60, and 90 you’ll see in this series stand for 3%, 6%, and 9% vanadium in the alloy, respectively.

: This stainless steel has high wear resistance. It has lots of vanadium and also a carbon content of 2.15%. It’s just a step above S30V but is relatively rare in knives because it’s more expensive. S90V Steel: This steel has superior edge retention, but due to its ridiculous hardness, it can be almost impossible to sharpen. You’ll typically only find it in custom-made knives, and it has a carbon content of around 2.30%.

Others Noteworthy Steels

: M390 as 1.9% carbon, is very stain-resistant, and has excellent wear resistance. It has vanadium as an additive and consequently is a popular hard steel. This is also the type of steel used most often for surgical applications. N680 Steel: Last but not least, N680 has .54% carbon. This is another very hard steel that is highly stain-resistant, making it good for saltwater applications.

