Get to know your bourbon with these fruity, tempting cocktails

Welcome to National Whiskey Day, where we’ll be celebrating whiskey of all kinds — from Scotch to rye and everything in between. One of the most quintessential American whiskey styles is bourbon, with its rich and fruity flavors that make it a natural fit for cocktail making.
If you don’t know whiskey well, it can seem like an intimidating spirit to get into. It can be expensive, rare, and with a powerful flavor that can be a bit much for new drinkers. But bourbon is a great, accessible way to get into whiskey thanks to its easy going flavors and wide availability.
These tasty, fruity recipes from Smokeye Hill show off the variety of bourbon and are a great way to try out the spirit.
Peach Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Smokeye Hill
- 1/4 Grilled Peach (Peach is brushed with olive oil, salted and peppered before grilled)
- 1/2 oz Agave Water (can be vanilla agave, brown sugar, or plain sugar)
- Bitter Options: Walnut + Chocolate or Peach + Angostura or just regular angostura
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a rocks glass and smash peach.
- Top with ice, stir and garnish with an orange slice, grilled peach slice, or classic cherry – your call!
Hibiscus Cooler
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Smokeye Hill
- 3/4 oz Giffard Passion Fruit Liquer
- 1/2 oz Citric Acid or lemon
- 3 oz Hibiscus Tea
Method:
- Add all ingredients to Collins glass, fill with ice and stir.
- Garnish with candied hibiscus, lemon wheel or a mint bouquet.
Boulevardier
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Smokeye Hill
- 1 oz LoFi Sweet Vermouth
- 1 oz Aperol
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, stir thoroughly.
- Strain over fresh ice and garnish with an orange slice or lemon zest.