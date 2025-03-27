Get to know your bourbon with these fruity, tempting cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Peach Old Fashioned Hibiscus Cooler Boulevardier

Welcome to National Whiskey Day, where we’ll be celebrating whiskey of all kinds — from Scotch to rye and everything in between. One of the most quintessential American whiskey styles is bourbon, with its rich and fruity flavors that make it a natural fit for cocktail making.

If you don’t know whiskey well, it can seem like an intimidating spirit to get into. It can be expensive, rare, and with a powerful flavor that can be a bit much for new drinkers. But bourbon is a great, accessible way to get into whiskey thanks to its easy going flavors and wide availability.

These tasty, fruity recipes from Smokeye Hill show off the variety of bourbon and are a great way to try out the spirit.

Peach Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz Smokeye Hill

1/4 Grilled Peach (Peach is brushed with olive oil, salted and peppered before grilled)

1/2 oz Agave Water (can be vanilla agave, brown sugar, or plain sugar)

Bitter Options: Walnut + Chocolate or Peach + Angostura or just regular angostura

Method:

Add all ingredients to a rocks glass and smash peach. Top with ice, stir and garnish with an orange slice, grilled peach slice, or classic cherry – your call!

Hibiscus Cooler

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Smokeye Hill

3/4 oz Giffard Passion Fruit Liquer

1/2 oz Citric Acid or lemon

3 oz Hibiscus Tea

Method:

Add all ingredients to Collins glass, fill with ice and stir. Garnish with candied hibiscus, lemon wheel or a mint bouquet.

Boulevardier

Ingredients:

1 oz Smokeye Hill

1 oz LoFi Sweet Vermouth

1 oz Aperol

Method: