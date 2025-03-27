 Skip to main content
Get to know your bourbon with these fruity, tempting cocktails

If you're new to the world of whiskey, this is a great place to start

By
Welcome to National Whiskey Day, where we’ll be celebrating whiskey of all kinds — from Scotch to rye and everything in between. One of the most quintessential American whiskey styles is bourbon, with its rich and fruity flavors that make it a natural fit for cocktail making.

If you don’t know whiskey well, it can seem like an intimidating spirit to get into. It can be expensive, rare, and with a powerful flavor that can be a bit much for new drinkers. But bourbon is a great, accessible way to get into whiskey thanks to its easy going flavors and wide availability.

These tasty, fruity recipes from Smokeye Hill show off the variety of bourbon and are a great way to try out the spirit.

Peach Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Smokeye Hill
  • 1/4 Grilled Peach (Peach is brushed with olive oil, salted and peppered before grilled)
  • 1/2 oz Agave Water (can be vanilla agave, brown sugar, or plain sugar)
  • Bitter Options: Walnut + Chocolate or Peach + Angostura or just regular angostura

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a rocks glass and smash peach.
  2. Top with ice, stir and garnish with an orange slice, grilled peach slice, or classic cherry – your call!

Hibiscus Cooler

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Smokeye Hill
  • 3/4 oz Giffard Passion Fruit Liquer
  • 1/2 oz Citric Acid or lemon
  • 3 oz Hibiscus Tea

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to Collins glass, fill with ice and stir.
  2. Garnish with candied hibiscus, lemon wheel or a mint bouquet.

Boulevardier

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Smokeye Hill
  • 1 oz LoFi Sweet Vermouth
  • 1 oz Aperol

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, stir thoroughly.
  2. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with an orange slice or lemon zest.

These cocktails celebrate bees and their crucial place in the food system
Bees play a vital role in our food system as pollinators
cocktails for the bees 240918 rsh 13869

A cocktail menu for the bees? That's the case at Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval, a lounge in Chicago which brings together flavors from Japan and Peru, which will feature a special menu for Earth Month called Viva Abejas. Running from March 25 to April 22, the menu highlights the important role that bees play in our food ecosystem by acting as pollinators.

The menu uses bee-centric ingredients like orange blossom honey, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, and blood orange, found in both cocktails and food, and the program is supporting education and initiatives like The World Bee Project. You can get a sneak peek of the kinds of delicious recipes found for Viva Abejas season with the two cocktails shared below.

Read more
Jim Beam is launching a new pineapple-flavored bourbon
Jim Beam's newest flavor is like a trip to a tropical island
Jim Beam

Jim Beam is launching a new tropical-flavored bourbon just in time for warmer weather. Jim Beam Pineapple is set to join the ranks of Jim Beam Honey, Jim Beam Apple, Jim Beam Peach, and more.
Jim Beam Pineapple

This new 32.5% ABV release from Jim Beam is an infusion of pineapple liqueur with classic bourbon whiskey. This results in a combination of the mellow, caramel, vanilla, oak, and spices drinkers have come to expect from Jim Beam’s iconic Kentucky Straight Bourbon and the sweet, tropical flavors of ripe pineapple. What’s not to love?

Read more
An expert’s advice on how to upgrade your Old Fashioned
From which spirit to use to making the most of your fruits and bitters
Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned is one of the world's most iconic and popular cocktails, and with such a simple construction you might not think there would be many ways to make this drink better. But according to Daniel Lagestee, beverage supervisor behind the bar and cocktail programs at Journeyman Distillery’s two distilleries in Three Oaks, Michigan, and Valparaiso, Indiana, the Old Fashioned is the perfect base for experimenting and upgrading. He and his team create the Old Fashioned section of their menu, using ingredients as diverse as bacon-washed whiskey and fig-infused rye.

He shared his tips on making the most of this classy, delicious drink:
Give rye a try
Lagestee notes that while bourbons were everywhere for the past decade, recent years have seen an interested in rye whiskeys like Journeyman’s Last Feather Rye or Bulleit Rye. These can add a different dimension to the familiar drink: “These whiskeys provide a softer and subtly sweeter base spirit that tends to play well in the Old Fashioned format.”
Switch up your base spirits
While the classic backbone of an Old Fashioned is always going to be whiskey -- whether that's bourbon, rye, or perhaps even Scotch -- the drink can also be made with other spirits like rum or tequila.

Read more