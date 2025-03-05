How to steam milk: Perfect your technique for rich, creamy coffee drinks

Table of Contents Table of Contents Steamed milk vs. frothed milk How to steam milk with a steam wand How to steam milk without an espresso machine Tips to steam milk like a pro

As an aspiring barista, I’ve grown to understand the importance of steamed milk in making all of my favorite drinks. To learn how to make a cappuccino at home, I had to master the art of making steamed milk. Learning how to steam milk at home is difficult, but you’ll need to commit to learning if you want to expand the types of coffee drinks you can make at home. Teaching yourself how to steam milk will allow you to experiment with all kinds of elaborate espresso drinks just like you order at the café — from the cafe au laits to cappuccinos.

Steamed milk vs. frothed milk

As you experiment with how to steam milk, it’s key to understand the slight differences between steamed milk and frothed milk. In the world of coffee-making, these two are often confused — and I completely understand why. To help you know the difference, consider how you’d make a latte. The ratio of espresso to milk in a latte is usually 3:1, with espresso on the bottom, steamed milk on the top, and a light layer of frothed milk on the top.

Steaming milk involves adding air to create tiny bubbles that give your espresso drinks their classic creamy flavor. Alternatively, frothing milk creates large air bubbles to create that big, fluffy mound of foam that sits on top of your beverage. When using a steam wand, steamed milk requires submerging the steam wand more deeply into the milk than frothing milk. To froth milk, you’ll submerge only the tip and leave the wand near the surface of the milk. Although steamed milk and frothed milk are similar, the final result is different: steamed milk contains small bubbles, whereas frothed milk is much foamier.

How to steam milk with a steam wand

Learning how to steam milk is pretty straightforward if you have an espresso maker with a steam wand. Knowing how to use the steam wand component of your espresso machine is crucial to making all your favorite creamy, frothy espresso drinks. Steam wands work by heating and aerating milk through a small nozzle and are usually found on the side of most traditional espresso machines. If you don’t have an espresso machine with a steam wand, such as a single-serve Nespresso brewer, you’ll need to use an alternate method to steam milk. We’ll get to that later.

Step-by-step method

Pour your desired milk into a metal pitcher for steaming. The amount of milk used will vary depending on what type of drink you’re making. Submerge the steam wand’s tip just below the milk’s surface (usually about 1/2 inch from the side), tilting the jug slightly. Leave it in this position for 5 to 10 seconds. Then, move the wand slightly below the surface to create a creamy texture. Allow it to reach about 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Watch the temperature carefully using a milk thermometer, as overheating can cause scorching. Swirl the milk and gently tap the pitcher to remove excess tiny bubbles.

How to steam milk without an espresso machine

If you’re first exploring the world of Barista-style coffee drinks, you might not have an elaborate espresso maker with a steam wand just yet. Luckily, other methods are worth trying, depending on what tools you can find in your kitchen.

On the stovetop

Milk can be steamed in a saucepan on the stovetop as a simple yet effective method. For this method, you will add milk to your pan and vigorously whisk it over low-medium heat to produce a froth. If possible, use a milk thermometer to maintain a temperature of 155 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit and avoid burning it.

In the microwave

While slightly less effective, steaming milk in the microwave will still do the trick. To do so, place your milk in a microwave-safe container with a lid. Shake it vigorously before heating it to create bubbles. Then, microwave in small increments until you reached the desired temperature.

Tips to steam milk like a pro

Perfecting the art of steaming milk will totally elevate your espresso beverages like cappuccinos to lattes. To get some first-hand knowledge, I chatted with Jack Foster, Co-owner & Operations Director at independent coffee roaster Crosby Coffee. Jack noted, “Steaming milk properly is all about technique and attention to detail. Start with cold milk and a clean steam wand. Submerge just the tip, just below the surface, to create a gentle hissing sound, incorporating air for froth.”

“Once the milk expands slightly, angle the pitcher to create a whirlpool effect, which helps evenly distribute heat and texture. Aim for a silky, velvety consistency at about 65 degrees. I usually use the palm of my hand on the side of the jug to help decide this. Once the jug is too hot to keep your hand on, it’s time to turn the steam wand off. Too hot, and you will burn the milk, which creates a bitter taste and changes its consistency. Practice is key, as perfecting the process ensures the milk complements the coffee without overpowering it.”