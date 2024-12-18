Why this espresso machine is the ultimate gift for home baristas

Table of Contents Table of Contents Everything you need is in the box Appearance and design Brewing espresso Using the frothing features

Buying a home espresso maker seems like a fairly straightforward task until you dive into shopping and find an overwhelming number of choices on the market. From single-serve varieties to deciding between automatic or semi-automatic functionalities, many decisions need to be made when finding the right espresso maker for you (or your gift recipient).

If you want to craft coffeehouse-quality espresso drinks at home, you’ll want to choose an espresso machine that does it all—from frothing your milk to grinding your coffee beans. Here’s why I think the Kenmore Espresso Machine delivers all that (and more,) making it the ultimate home espresso maker gift for home Baristas of any skill level.

Everything you need is in the box

Part of what makes the Kenmore Espresso Machine a great gift is its ease of use. Whether you’ve had dozens of espresso makers in the past or this is your first, the machine is easy to use and intuitive. Plus, I like that the espresso machine comes with everything you need to get started — leaving the recipient ready to dive in without having to shop for other accessories.

Inside the box, you’ll find both one-cup and two-cup beginner-friendly pressurized filter baskets, the portafilter, tamper, 350 mL milk pitcher, coffee scoop, and cleaning brush and pin. It’s the ultimate espresso package all in one, which means only you’ll need to grab some dark roast coffee beans to get started.

Appearance and design

One great feature of this espresso maker is the convenient accessory storage tray underneath the machine to hold all accessories. It’s nice to have a place to hide these accessories when not in use, so they don’t clutter your kitchen counter. Now, there is no denying this maker will take up a hefty amount of space on your kitchen counter compared to other espresso makers, like the single-serve Nespresso maker.

However, compared to other espresso makers that are similar in capability, Kenmore’s is relatively compact. The espresso maker is about 13 inches wide, 13 inches deep, and 15 inches tall (for the manual-tamping version). The auto-tamping model is a bit larger. Regardless of your kitchen color scheme or decor, the timeless brushed stainless steel coloring adds a touch of elegance and class. Like most other stainless steel kitchen appliances, this maker is prone to showing fingerprints. However, it’s pretty effortless to keep clean with a simple wipe-down.

The back of the machine hides the removable 2.5 L water tank, which is more than enough to brew several espresso drinks without having to refill it too frequently.

Brewing espresso

Reading the manual of any new appliance is always a dreaded task. But Kenmore’s made it pretty easy to understand how to use the machine and get to brewing espresso quickly. First, you’ll add your desired coffee beans to the bean hopper on top of the maker and lock it into place. Next, fill the water tank to the maximum line and place it behind the machine. Next to the bean hopper is the warming tray, which serves as a great place to put your mugs to warm them up before brewing.

The included double-shot basket makes two shots of espresso, whereas the single basket is ideal for brewing just one shot at a time. This maker consists of a built-in, conical burr grinder, which allows you to easily adjust the type of grind setting based on your preferences. Over time, you’ll learn and experiment with which grind yields your perfect shot of espresso. However, a finer grind will produce a stronger flavored espresso by increasing pressure.

From here, the process of brewing espresso is simple. Using the machine’s buttons, select the size filter you’ve chosen. Next, place the portafilter into the cradle and push. For the manual-tamper model, you’ll need to take your tamper out and press down firmly with a slight twist at the end. Lock the portafilter into place, select your shot size, sit back, and watch as the magic begins to take place.

Using the frothing features

The Kenmore Espresso Machine brews fantastic espresso that’s more than delicious and enjoyed on its own, right from the cup. But if sipping on straight espresso shots is not your thing, this machine is your partner in making other types of espresso drinks. On the left side of the machine, you’ll find a knob that can be adjusted to add hot water. You’ll need this to craft drinks like the Americano that contain only espresso and hot water. You can use the included stainless-steel jug to steam milk, cream, or half-and-half. The steam wand feature makes creamy, frothy espresso drinks like cappuccinos and lattes.

To steam your milk, insert the frothing nozzle into the milk and turn the dial to the steam setting. Circular motions help create a foamy milk texture like your favorite coffee shop, with 360° action to create rich, velvety micro-foam. The venting feature lets you remove excess water from the nozzle, and the included cleaning pin can help remove any dried milk for future use. Using the milk-frothing feature might seem overwhelming at first, especially as you focus on first learning how to brew espresso on its own. But once you get the hang of it, it’s pretty simple to start experimenting with making all sorts of lattes and macchiatos at home.