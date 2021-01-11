The Best Cheap Instant Pot Deals for January 2021

If you’re in need of an Instant Pot, but kicking yourself for missing out on dozens of great deals over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don’t worry. There are still a bunch of sites online that have great Instant Pot deals. With Instant Pots this cheap, you will be able to break-in your new kitchen appliance with a duck instead of a chicken!

Today’s Best Cheap Instant Pot Deals

How to Choose an Instant Pot

After perusing this list, you probably realize that there is a multitude of different Instant Pots to purchase, all with varying features and benefits. There are four main things to think about when choosing which Instant Pot is right for you.

Pick Your Size

Even the smallest Instant Pot holds a decent amount of food. Instant Pots come in 3-, 6-, or 8-quart capacities. If you’re cooking for a large family or small army, the 8-quart options might be best. If you’re cooking for yourself or one other, 3 quarts should be more than enough.

Know What You Want to Cook

All Instant Pots come standard with Manual, Pressure Cook, Sauté, Slow Cook, Steam, Keep Warm, Rice, Meat/Stew & Soup/Broth cooking functions. However, depending on the model, there are between four and nine preset cooking functions exclusive to that specific Instant Pot. For instance, if making homemade yogurt is important to you, every Instant Pot model has a yogurt function except the Lux. So, when you’re shopping for a cheap Instant Pot, take note of the cooking functions. If there’s a specific cooking setting that’s not standard on all models, make sure you get the one that has that feature.

How Tech-Savvy Are You?

There’s a surprising amount of tech that goes into most kitchen appliances these days, and Instant Pots are no exception. While cooking with an Instant Pot is relatively simple (add ingredients push button), a couple of models have more tech than others, and the price reflects that. The Smart Wifi edition of Instant Pot allows you to control your cooking from your smartphone. The Instant Pot Max is the most high-tech model with canning, sous vide, and NutriBoost technology. Also, if you live in a high altitude area, the Max will automatically adjust your food’s cook time. If figuring out how to work these fancy functions, a lower-end model is probably best.

Know Your Budget

When it comes down to brass tacks, price always plays a role in any decision-making process. Even with the great Instant Pot deals you see above, they’re still an investment. Like any sound investment, you want to determine the ROI (return on investment). Just like tricking out a new car or truck with leather seats and a retractable sunroof, the more features that are in an Instant Pot, the more you’ll pay. Maybe you can get by with just 10 cooking functions instead of 17? Will you honestly use every setting? We can’t answer that question for you, but if you got the dough, make the bread.

