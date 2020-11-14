Why You Should Buy an Instant Pot if You Haven’t Already

You may think you don’t need any more kitchen appliances taking up your precious counter space, but you’re wrong. If you don’t already own an Instant Pot, then it’s high time you considered buying one. With some of the best Black Friday kitchen deals going on right now, you can pick one up for relatively cheap and you will not regret your decision.

Instant Pot Lux60 6-Quart — $30 off

— $30 off <strong>Instant Pot Duo60 6-Quart</strong> — $20 off

I bought my first Instant Pot over two years ago right when they started gaining popularity. At the time it felt like I was buying into mainstream hype with a frivolous purchase. After all, I already had a slow cooker at my disposal and it worked great for much the same thing. What I didn’t realize, however, was how much easier it would make the cooking process. Sure, I could toss a roast in the slow cooker and have some tender and juicy meat hours later, but that requires forethought and planning. With an Instant Pot, I can get that tender juiciness in less than an hour.

And that’s really the main draw of the Instant Pot, it utilizes pressure cooking to dramatically cut down cooking time for a lot of things. For me, it really opened me up to making more delicious meals more often. Suddenly, it didn’t seem so farfetched for me to make homemade spaghetti sauce, soups, roasts, and rice dishes that would have taken up my entire evening otherwise. Now that I’m cooped up at home more than ever, I’ve even gone as far as experimenting with making wine in the Instant Pot — yes, it’s possible.

What Instant Pots are Available for Black Friday

Personally, I own an Instant Pot Duo. It works great for most things and is one of the cheapest versions available today. Of course, there are more models to choose from now than when I purchased mine. Each option has slightly different features and settings. You can even get a version that acts as an air fryer too if you want an all-in-one kitchen appliance. Here are a few of the different Instant Pots currently available right now.

<strong>Instant Pot Duo60 6-Quart</strong>: This is your standard model with some easy to use settings. It’s great for soup, stew, meat, rice, and yogurt. Whether you want to pressure cook, slow cook, or saute, it’s got you covered.

Instant Pot Viva 6-quart This is your more advanced model and comes with a few extra features worth mentioning. On top of the normal functions, it comes with three new programs: Cake, egg, and sterilize.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp: If you're looking for the ultimate experience, the Duo Crisp is the way to go. Beyond all of the other functions, this beauty also works as a fully functional air fryer.

