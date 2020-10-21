Congratulations! You’re about to move into your new home or apartment — living alone for perhaps the first time in your life — and you’re ready to stock up on all of the essentials to have a functioning kitchen. Most likely, your current arsenal has been around since your college days and is in desperate need of a facelift. Unfortunately, the kitchen is one of the toughest rooms to stock, as there are literally hundreds of different gadgets that could be considered essential (depending on what kind of cook you are). To help, we’ve compiled the ultimate essential kitchen list. This list incldues 25 items — from utensils to appliances — that are must-haves for a fully functioning kitchen. Pick up all the items from our list of essential kitchen tools and appliances and get the most out of your new digs.

Utensils

Let’s start with kitchen utensils. While plastic utensils come in handy when you don’t have any of the necessary cooking utensils yet you definitely want to invest in a good set of forks, spoons, knives and more. Here are some of the best one-item and sets of kitchen essential utensils to buy for your home.

Knife Set

When choosing a knife, you could get away with one large chef knife, but you’ll thank yourself later if you go ahead and spring for a set. One that comes in a knife block is even better since storing it on the counter is both safer and will save you drawer space. Find a set that includes a large chef’s knife (usable for most slicing and dicing), a paring knife (best for smaller and more detail-oriented tasks), a serrated knife (perfect for cutting bread or tough-to-crack fruits like watermelon), and a honing steel (to keep your knives properly sharpened). Prices vary widely, but you’ll want to invest in a high-quality set that will last you a long time. If you only want to get one knife, investing in a quality Japanese knife.

Large Spoon

Another super versatile tool, a large spoon can be used to stir, scoop, and serve most things you’ll whip up in your new kitchen. There are lots of options, from wood to plastic to metal, but we like a nice nylon version since it’s highly heat-resistant, easy to clean, and doesn’t pick up stains from your food.

Measuring Spoons

Unless you have the nimble fingers of a Michelin-star chef and can pinch up a perfect ¼ teaspoon easily, you’ll need a set of measuring spoons. Find one with easy to read measurement labels and a ring that you can clip open for individual use and easier cleaning.

Measuring Cup

Yes, you should get both measuring spoons and a measuring cup. Why? Well, for starters, the classic Pyrex measuring cup (you know, the one that seems to be in literally everyone’s kitchen) can measure larger quantities. It’s also microwaveable and has a pour spout, so you can use it to melt things like butter or chocolate and pour them right into other ingredients.

Flatware

You don’t have to go super fancy with your flatware, but if you plan on having guests over it should be a large enough set for at least four people to avoid a “community fork” situation. Plus, if you get a set that includes larger spoons and forks, you’ve got extra serving utensils on hand. While you’re at it, treat yourself to a silverware organizer to slide into one of your drawers — it makes getting out and putting away silverware a lot easier.

Spatula

You don’t need us to list all the uses for a spatula to know you’re definitely going to need one. Your spatula is going to be a heavy hitter in your kitchen, so get one that’s sturdy and durable. We also suggest picking up a pack of spatulas, which usually come in a variety of sizes — perfect for the myriad ways you’re going to use spatulas.

Can Opener

Chances are you’ll need to open a can of something-or-other at some point, so be sure to stash a can opener in your utensil drawer, too. We really dig one that doesn’t cause hand cramps and won’t leave jagged edges at the top of the can.

Vegetable Peeler

You don’t have to go too crazy and get an electric vegetable peeler (though they do make us feel fancy). This vegetable peeler from Amazon is great for peeling fruits and vegetables in nice long strips without getting clogged.

Cookware

Now for the essential cookware kitchen items. Skillets, pots, pans, and trays are the most used items in the kitchen. Here are some of the best one’s for your kitchen or if you’re looking to gift kitchen gifts to the cooking enthusiast in your life this holiday season.

Skillet

Every kitchen needs a skillet. From fried eggs to toasted sandwiches to ground beef and veggies, you’ll be using this baby for nearly every stovetop meal you make in your new kitchen. We recommend at least a 12-inch skillet, preferably made of stainless steel with a non-stick interior. We also suggest looking for one that comes with a lid, which can be great for simmering and steaming.

Stock Pot

A stock pot is built for making soups or stews, boiling potatoes, and cooking pasta. The best are thick and sturdy, with multi-ply designs that help hold in heat. Opt for one that’s at least 8 quarts, and make sure it has a lid as well.

Saucepan

For times when you don’t need something as big as a stock pot, it’s helpful to have a medium-sized saucepan on hand. You can use it to cook up canned soups and veggies, or just to make smaller portions of the recipes you might otherwise use your stock pot for. Get one with a lid and a coated handle that stays cool to the touch.

Sheet Tray

If you can cook it in the oven, you can probably cook it on a sheet tray. If you plan to make anything from cookies to pizzas to finger foods to bacon, a high-quality sheet tray is endlessly useful. Plus, you can slide it under deeper dishes like roasting trays as a fail-safe for errant dripping. Look for the kind that’s made for restaurant use — they’re large, durable, and long-lasting.

Strainer

A strainer is an item you hate to not think of until the exact moment you really need it, like when you’re struggling to drain spaghetti noodles by squeezing the lid to the top of your pot while hot pasta steam burns your corneas. We like the fine mesh versions since the smaller openings give them a wider range of uses.

Casserole Dishes

There are some (extremely delicious) foods that just can’t be replicated without the use of a casserole dish — lasagna and brownies, for starters. For these occasions, it’s nice to have a casserole dish stashed in the cabinet. They often come in sets, but even if you buy them individually we recommend getting both a 9-inch by 13-inch and 8-inch by 8-inch, as these are the most common sizes you’ll see referenced in recipes. Get some with matching lids and they make great serving. If you’re bringing food over to watch the game these make great travel dishes, too.

Appliances

Appliances can be pricey but they will make all the difference when preparing meals. Whether you’re looking to find appliances to meal prep or the latest kitchen gadgets we found the best one’s for you.

Slow Cooker

If you’re only going to invest in one countertop appliance for your kitchen, make it a slow cooker. They’re so insanely versatile and they make cooking hearty, fulfilling meals so simple it’s basically lazy. You can use a slow cooker to make everything from pot roast to chicken wings, and all you have to do is chuck your ingredients in and wait a few hours. If you’re in charge of making the chili this year, a slow cooker is going to make it so easy for you.

Toaster

For anyone who’s into bread, bagels, English muffins, or Pop Tarts, a kitchen feels all-too-bare without a toaster. We recommend getting a versatile model with wide slots so you can cook thicker breads and bagels when it strikes your fancy.

Microwave

It’s likely your new home or apartment will already have a microwave, but it’s usually worth an upgrade if it’s an old model — and it’s definitely a must-buy if there isn’t one.

Dishes

Your dishes are used every day and will probably stay with you for years down the road. When shopping for dishes make sure to check the right size for your cupboards and a fitting style for your kitchen.

Dinnerware

Just as with your silverware, you should have enough dinnerware on hand for at least four people. We recommend having both large and small plates as well as bowls. Look for sets that are sturdy, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-safe. To make things easier, look for a dinnerware set that comes with mugs or cups as well such as this Pfaltzgraff set. If you have enough cups and mugs then a simple set such as the one pictured above will work perfectly.

Mixing Bowls

Grab a set of two or three larger bowls that can be used for mixing ingredients. Find a set with lids included and they’re also handy for storage. If you get the triple-threat combo and find a set with lids that also looks nice, you can use them as serving bowls, too.

Cups

Again, keep enough cups or glasses around for at least four people. We also recommend getting a few mugs to enjoy coffee and tea (if they don’t come with your dinnerware set). If you’re a wine drinker, you might also want to add a set of handsome wine glasses to the mix.

Serving Platter

Sometimes you might have a beautiful hunk of meat or charcuterie plate you want to serve up for guests, in which case you’ll be glad you have a serving platter on hand. This is likely to be used mostly for company, so spring for one that will look great sitting on your table.

Plastic Storage Containers

Something akin to Tupperware is essential for storing leftovers, sending food home with visitors, or meal prepping. Get a set with locking lids for much-less-messy cabinets.

Other Items

Oven Mitts and Pot Holders

Keep your surfaces clean and your hands burn- and wound-free by picking up a decent set of oven mitts and pot holders. Silicone’s high heat-resistance makes it a great material for these items, too.

Cutting Board

Prepping veggies and other foods without a cutting board can dull your knives and ruin your countertops (not to mention lower the chances of getting your security deposit back). Have a couple of cutting boards handy for when you need to cut up various items so that you do not end up cross-contaminating anything.

Towels

No kitchen is complete without a set of reliable dish towels. Use them for cleaning up messes, drying dishes, and even as make-shift pot holders in a pinch. We recommend a set of at least four so you always have a fresh one even when the others are in the wash.

Dish Drying Rack

Even if you’re lucky enough to have a dishwasher, you should keep a drying rack (and a brush and soap for cleaning the things you’re about to put in the drying rack) around for rinsing dishes or times when you don’t have enough dirty dishes to make up a full load.

Article originally published August 24, 2018.

Editors' Recommendations