A Simple Guide To the Best Wine Glasses

There’s roughly a wine glass for every wine varietal out there. In other words, it’s easy to get swept up in the sea of various shapes, sizes, and producers. Don’t they just hold wine?

Yes, they just hold wine. But the whole point is to show the wine in the best form possible. That means a vessel that will amplify the flavor and fragrance of the wine. You need something that will allow you to get as close to the wine as possible and because we’re talking about a hyper-sensory activity, that means your nose, mouth, and eyes. It’s all part of understanding what’s in the glass and is generally all the more important as you climb the ladder from entry-level Sauvignon Blanc all the way up to Grand Cru Burgundy.

Sure, a juice glass will work. I’m not above that by any stretch of the imagination. I’ve been known to use plastic buckets to decant wines while camping and drink the stuff straight out of the can sometimes these days. Yet, if you enjoy wine enough, it pays to have some glassware to play around with. You’ll be amazed at how the right pick can open up a wine, introducing it to some oxygen or bringing it to temperature faster (or, in the case of Champagne, keeping things cold and constricted, where CO2 thrives).

Here are the best wine glasses to have handy at your home, whether you’re an outspoken wino or a now-and-again sipper.

Stem vs. Stemless

This is a dilemma worth considering. Stemless glasses have gained popularity over the years, admired for their smaller size and greater durability. But it’s tough to top the elegance that comes with a stem, even if it means being a little more careful handling and washing them. Really, it’s about taste. But there’s a bit more to it. The addition of the stem creates a barrier between your hand and the wine (provided you’re holding the stem or base).

Hands can warm a wine, something you might be trying to avoid if you’re into chilled whites and pink wines. The stem also allows you to see the wine fully. Wine nerds love to study the color and consistency of the stuff and that’s much easier to do with stem. Yet, a lot of good things can be said for stemless options as they tend to break less often and are great for warming a wine in your hands if it’s coming straight out of the fridge. I suggest a variety of stemmed glasses and a few stemless, just to be safe.

Gabriel Glas “StandArt” Edition

These gorgeous crystal glasses from Austria are not inexpensive but you’ll love the ultra-thin stem and organic shape of the bowl. They’re multipurpose, great for reds, whites, and Rosés, and will impress both your guests and you as you experience how they enhance your favorite wines.

Riedel Extreme Pinot Noir Glass

Riedel has become a household name in fine wine glassware, making some so specific they’re tailored just for one distinctive region (the Oregon Pinot Noir glass, for example). These bulbous glasses are great for all Pinot Noir, whether it’s the New World stuff or Burgundy. The idea is maximum surface area, with the glass almost functioning like a decanter so you can get your whole face in there to fully enjoy. This is a great glass for complex whites like well-made Chardonnays too.

Luigi Bormioli Atelier Stemless Riesling Glass

While listed as a Riesling glass, these stemless gems are great for all kinds of whites and pinks. They’re sharp in design, crafted in Italy, and perfect for gatherings where you want to elevate things but you also don’t want to worry about broken glass.

Schott Zwiesel Tritan Glass

This glass is great with all whites and pink wines as well as reds you might like to chill or are just plain fresh (Gamay Noir and Valpolicella come to mind). But don’t stop there, this handsome glass is great for pilsners and cocktails too.

Spiegelau Salute Champagne Flute Glass

These glasses combine the refinement that’s inherent to Champagne with some reinforced durability (which is great for all those toasts). We love a classic coupe class (so, so Gatsby) but as all the wine pros seem to suggest, you want your bubbles cold and effervescent, something these affordable vessels will guarantee. They’re also great for mimosas, spritzes, French 75s, and more.

Editors' Recommendations