In fairness, you don’t need a top-shelf bottle of bubbles to craft a good mimosa. The orange juice can apologize for even the cheapest corner store buy. But you can elevate your mimosas to dazzling new reaches with a variety of different options, almost all without breaking the bank.

For a better mimosa, consider your sparkler of choice like a chef considers the wine she cooks with: Would you drink it on its own? For the best experience possible, the answer should almost always be yes.

Sometimes you just want a decent Prosecco to greet the citrus with some pleasant bubbly texture. Other times, you want an actual bottle of Champagne, hitting it with the faintest amount of OJ so as not to mask the wine’s inherent goodness. Either way, you’ll have a mimosa in hand (preferably while clad in a robe in your best brunch outfit), so things could be a lot worse.

Here are some of the best sparkling wines for the job, all under the $20 mark, save the last one:

Marqués de Cáceres Brut

Made from a blend of three Spanish varieties grown in the rustic outskirts of Barcelona, this brut is a great bargain. It certainly delivers on its gown in the glass but when coupled with some orange juice it takes on a satisfying new personality, the wine’s apple and bread-y notes pairing wonderfully with some zest.

Mionetto Organic Extra Dry Prosecco

This Italian sparkling wine is made from organically farmed grapes and offers a nice bouquet of tropical fruit aromatics and flavors. It boasts the signature mouthfeel of a good prosecco and is a festive one to open as the added CO2 almost always leads to little celebratory spilling when the cork is first cracked.

Cinzano Asti Spumante

Another Italian option, this bottle of bubbles is a bit more floral, with some interesting herbal characteristics that a bit of orange juice complements nicely. Like a lot of Italian sparklers, it’s fairly low in alcohol, so you can have a few midday mimosas without throwing your entire Sunday under the bus. And the flavors of this wine do great with the pastry section of your brunch table.

MAN Family Wines Sparkling Chenin Brut

Hailing from South Africa, this effervescent wine is made from Chenin Blanc. As such, it’s nice and acidic and does great straight out of the fridge or ice bucket (serve quite chilled). While some orange juice will work just fine with this number, try a little tangerine juice instead for best results. Pairing brightness with brightness adds to the overall invigorating nature of the wine.

Billecart-Salmon Brut Sous Bois

Real Champagne doesn’t come cheap. This fetching bottle, with a label made of real cherry wood, lives up to its relatively steep price tag. Sure, add a drop of juice if you really want to but this special occasion kind of mimosa is best on its own, with a decorative orange wedge or two on the side as a garnish. After all, the wine is a patient work of art, having aged on the lees for six years prior to bottling. The result is an incredibly round Champagne, with a creamy texture that doesn’t want to let go.

