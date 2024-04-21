 Skip to main content
Reacher season 3: Everything we know so far

Get up to date on Reacher season 3!

Blair Marnell
By
Alan Ritchson in Reacher.
Prime Video

The era of Jack Ryan may be over, but Reacher is carrying on as one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. This action thriller is based upon Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, which previously featured Tom Cruise in the leading role of two different movies. But for Prime Video, Alan Ritchson has stepped into the role of Jack Reacher, a former member of the United States Army Military Police Corps who drifts from town to town and takes justice into his own hands when the local law enforcement isn’t enough.

Prime Video didn’t waste any time before renewing Reacher for a third season last year. And while new episodes are still several months away, we’re sharing everything we know about Reacher season 3.

Which Reacher novel will season 3 be based on?

Alan Ritchson in Reacher.

Lee Childs has written 28 Reacher novels to date, with a 29th arriving later this year, so fans weren’t sure which book would be used for Reacher season 3’s storyline. Thankfully, Ritchson confirmed in January 2024 that the third season will be based on the seventh novel, Persuader.

And if you need some story hints, this is the official synopsis for Persuader:

“Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs—and rewrite his own agonizing past. DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion.

Staging a brilliant ruse, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise. Trying to rescue an agent whose time is running out, Reacher enters a crime lord’s waterfront fortress. There, he will find a world of secrecy and violence—and confront some unfinished business from his own past.”

Which cast members will return?

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley in Reacher.
Prime Video

Of course, Alan Ritchson is back as Jack Reacher. There’s no show without him. So far, the only other cast member confirmed to return is Maria Sten as Frances Neagley. While there could potentially be more returning characters, the narrative of Reacher usually means that each season will feature an almost entirely new cast.

Who’s joining the cast of Reacher season 3?

Anthony Michael Hall in The Goldbergs.
Sony Pictures TV

Anthony Michael Hall’s Zachary Beck appears to be the primary villain of Reacher season 3. However, Beck may share that role with Francis Xavier Quinn, as played by Brian Tee. Quinn is a man whom Reacher believed to be dead, and the reveal that Quinn survived and escaped justice is what will push season 3’s story forward.

Sonya Cassidy is also joining the cast this season as DEA agent Susan Duffy, with Roberto Montesinos as DEA agent Guillermo Villanueva and Daniel David Stewart as DEA agent Steven Elliot. Johnny Berchtold will also play Richard Beck, the son of Zachary Beck.

When will Reacher season 3 premiere?

Alan Ritchson in Reacher.
Prime Video

The smart money has Reacher season 3 arriving in December 2024, roughly one year after season 2. However, since Ritchson said that production was almost finished in February, Prime Video could potentially release it sooner.

